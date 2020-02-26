Carroll County projected to net extra $8.8M, though budget director notes ‘it’s not a big change’

Zaleski wrote in an email that the projection of $8.8 million came from the county receiving greater revenues than expected, plus a prediction that some budgeted funds will not be spent. He wrote that the county is projected to end the year with an additional $1.6 million in revenue, and anticipates there will be $7.2 million in unspent funds, which led to the prediction of $8.8 million. About $4.2 million of the $7.2 million is in the county’s reserve for contingencies.