Carroll County’s proposed budget released to the public

The Board of County Commissioners released the proposed budget for the 2022 fiscal year, as well as the FY22-27 operating and community investment plans, to the public on Tuesday.
In a news release, the commissioners emphasized that Carroll County’s property tax rate did not increase to balance the proposed budget. The board also discussed the “exceptional challenges” caused by COVID-19 during the last 14 months. Budget information is available on the county’s budget website.
Typically, the county’s budget director, Ted Zaleski, would now hold a series of community meetings at the Carroll County Public Library branches to review and explain the proposed budget. However, due to the pandemic and continued safety precautions, these meetings will not be held. The county encourages all interested residents to watch the presentations online, view the budget and then submit any questions or concerns directly to Zaleski at tzaleski@carrollcountymd.gov.
A budget public hearing is scheduled to be held virtually on Tuesday, May 11 at 7 p.m., according to the release, and additional budget work sessions may be held by the commissioners to make any modifications to the proposed budget based on the information received during the budget public hearing. These work sessions are tentatively scheduled for May 18 and May 20.
The FY22 budget adoption is planned for May 25 at 1 p.m.