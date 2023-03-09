Carroll budget director says county finances are in ‘a stronger position, but we’re still overcommitted’

Ted Zaleski, Carroll County’s director of Management and Budget on Tuesday gave commissioners an overview of the county’s projected spending plan for fiscal 2024, which starts July 1.

Zaleski cautioned that this is just a first step in a long budget process that will continue during the next several months.

“We’re capturing a moment in time to get started,” he said. “The work is continuing. There are things happening behind the scenes that could still change what we’re talking about.”

The current fiscal 2023 operating budget was set last year at $501.3 million. The county’s fiscal 2024 operating budget is projected to be $521.8 million, an increase of $20.5 million.

Speaking about expected revenue increases for the current year, Zaleski said: “There are a few things in the mix there. Property taxes are going to come in higher than expected. Recordation is going to come higher than expected. But this is almost entirely about income tax.”

Zaleski said the good news is that the revenue outlooks for both the state and county have brightened considerably.

“There is more money on the table — that we’ve been talking about for a long time,” he said. “We’re in a stronger position, but we’re still overcommitted” in regard to the number of things the county would like to spend on. “The picture’s better, but everything isn’t fixed yet.”

Zaleski said that the county’s budget figures will likely change as he gets direction on what the Board of Carroll County Commissioners want included.

Revenues are projected to increase by $20.5 million and $5.3 million remains in the county’s contingency fund, he said.

“Of course, there’s still time left,” he said. “That’s not to say we won’t choose something out of there to spend. One thing we’ve got going for us this year is we’ve spent very little on snow and ice.”

Current fiscal year revenues of $457.1 million are projected, Zaleski said. Of that, $227.5 million is from property taxes, $207.3 million from income taxes, and $15.5 million from recordation taxes. Revenue is projected to increase to $475.2 million in the upcoming fiscal year.

On March 23, Zaleski will present the county’s recommended budget to commissioners. Meetings with county agencies requesting funding that is not included in the recommended budget are set for March 23, 28, and 30.

On April 4, budget work sessions will begin. The final proposed fiscal 2024 budget will be released on April 25.

Zaleski will also hold a series of community meetings to explain the proposed budget to residents. Each will be held at 7 p.m. on the following dates:

April 26 at the Eldersburg Library

April 27 at the Mount Airy Library

May 1 at the Westminster Library

May 2 at the Taneytown Library

May 3 at the North Carroll Library

A public hearing on the budget is set for 7 p.m., May 9, at Carroll Community College’s Scott Center, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster. Adoption of the fiscal 2024 budget is slated for May 23.