Crowds gather for country concert at Carroll 4-H & FFA Fair

The sound of an engine revving boomed out over the crowd, announcing the entrance of Riley Green and his band as they took the stage at the Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair on Thursday night.
The headliners ripped right into “Atlantic City,” an ode to fleeting joy off the album “County Line." The crowd, stretching out close toward the back of the arena gave a cheer.
Green, an Alabama-born country singer, who has been touring with Brad Paisley, saw his single “There Was This Girl" hit No. 1 on the country charts this year.
Alston Shipley, of Westminster, said he was glad to see the country concert come back to the fair. In 2018, it was absent after running strong for a several years.
”I think it’s a good thing for our community, Shipley, who was a 4-H’er in his youth said. He is “most definitely” a country fan.
Linda Morris visited the Carroll fair for the first time Thursday to see Green perform. He’s a friend of her nephew, she said and she has known him “since he was little little.”
Watching him perform live is so much fun because, “His songs have so much home town, close to the heart meaning,” she said.
Maddy Cindrik and Riley Palmer were country fans who came out from Frederick County to see Green perform, and were camped out on a blanket close to the stage.
“He’s different than newer country,” Palmer said. “[His music] isn’t as poppy as a lot of country now.”
The opener was the Elly Cooke Band. Cooke and her brother Drew have played the fair for years, and other members of the band have played before independently. They played a mix of classic country and Cooke’s own original compositions.
There really is no difference between playing a fair and any other venue, said Jeremy Burke, who played bass. Tylor Elder played piano and Shaun Carter played drums. Though, Elly Cooke, added, there’s always more energy in an outdoor venue like the one at the fair.
They all have different pre-show rituals, from candy to water to “lots of potassium,” but come together for a prayer huddle to start the shows.
“Be yourself,” Cooke advised young aspiring musicians.
“Be open-minded to playing multiple things,” Carter added. Country isn’t his normal genre, but he’s open to many things. To finish the set, they played a guitar-heavy cover of Stevie Wonder’s ”Superstition.”
Clare Leodler and Mary Shipley were the champion performers at Carroll’s Got Talent and were tapped to open for the country concert at the Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair. Leodler had to leave for a family vacation that day, so Shipley took the Finch Stage solo Thursday evening.
The two met through chorus at Winters Mill High School when Leodler was a freshman and Shipley was a junior.
“We sat next to each other and I bugged her until she became friends with me,” Shipley said with a laugh. Their first duet was “O Holy Night,” which they performed for Shipley’s mother at Christmastime.
Though Leodler later transferred schools, the two retained their friendship and they entered the 2018 talent competition.
They collaborate to pick the songs that they will cover, texting ideas back and forth until they come across one they can both agree on.
“She sends me videos of her singing and playing piano and I’m like 'I like that one,”" Shipley said. They get together often to rehearse and spend time together as friends.
On Wednesday, Leodler played piano while the two harmonized on a rendition of “All I Ask,” by Adele. Both said their families are very supportive of their performances, and they made a strong showing at the concert.
What is their advice to younger performers?
“I would just say to have fun and practice as much as you can,” Shipley said. " And even if one time it doesn’t go so well, it could go a lot better the next time."
Leodler added, “Just follow your heart and don’t let anyone stop yo from doing what you want to do.”
“One of my friends actually asked me if I wanted to go to the concert with her tomorrow, and I was like, ‘If I’m lucky, I’m going to be performing,' and here we are," she said.
A full-time career in music isn’t in the plan for either young woman — Shipley has her cosmetology certification and Leodler is studying to become a physical therapist — but they hope to continue performing together for fun.
“We have separate dreams, but this is something we like to do on the side,” Shipley said.