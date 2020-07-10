Commissioners expand coronavirus relief funding to include sole proprietors without employees

Hoping to encourage more businesses to apply for coronavirus relief funding, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to expand the eligibility requirements to include sole proprietors without employees.
$4 million of the county’s $14.6 million in federal CARES (coronavirus relief) Act funding has been earmarked for grants to benefit small, local businesses and nonprofits. The application portal opened June 24. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the county received applications from 134 businesses and 16 nonprofits, according to Jack Lyburn, director of economic development.
Lyburn predicts they will have received 200 applications by the time the portal was originally scheduled to close, 5 p.m. July 15, which will use approximately $1.2 million of the $4 million fund.
The commissioners agreed to extend the application deadline to 5 p.m. July 31. The county has gone as far as renting a billboard to promote Carroll Rebound, the name of the grants program.
“We’re getting the word out everywhere we can,” Lyburn said at the commissioners meeting.
Lyburn suggested expanding the eligibility requirements so sole proprietors without employees can apply in a second phase.
Before Thursday’s vote, sole proprietors had to have at least two full-time equivalent employees outside of the owner to be eligible, and have a physical location in a commercial or industrial zone in Carroll County.
Commissioner Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, said the board should implement the change now instead of waiting for a second phase to begin. He acknowledged sole proprietors in Eldersburg, for example, that could benefit from this money.
“I’d love to see every dime of this spent on our small business community,” Rothstein said.
He made a motion to change the criteria to include sole proprietors without employees, which was supported by the other four commissioners.
Sole proprietors, with or without employees, can now apply for grants of up to $2,500. Those who applied under the old criteria and were denied do not have to reapply, according to a county news release. Their applications will be reviewed again. Sole proprietors still need to have a physical location in a commercial or industrial zoning district in Carroll County to apply, with the exception of tourism venues or agribusiness operations, the release states. Businesses also need to have been established prior to Sept. 1, 2019. Home-based businesses are not eligible.
Through Carroll Rebound, businesses with less than two full-time equivalent (FTE) employees can receive up to $2,500, businesses with two to 10 FTE employees can get up to $5,000, and businesses with 11 to 50 FTE employees could receive up to $8,000.
Eligibility requirements and applications are available at carrollbiz.org/carrollrebound. Questions can be sent to info@carrollbiz.org.
Spending CARES funding
In other coronavirus relief business, the commissioners approved spending nearly $298,000 to buy 175 Dell laptops to help mobilize their workforce, as more staff is working remotely during the pandemic. The cost is covered by the county’s CARES Act funding.
In accordance with the CARES Act, the county received a grant of approximately $61,800 for emergency management costs associated with the pandemic. The grant includes a county match of nearly $31,000. The money will be used to fund emergency management “activities in Carroll County, including the purchase of equipment and supplies that will allow for increased social distancing measures to be put in place at the county’s Emergency Operations Center,” according to the commissioners meeting agenda.
Additionally, the commissioners took time to clarify the intent behind a previous vote to spend CARES money to redesign the county office building’s lobby at 225 N. Center St., Westminster.
“It’s safety enhancements, not new tile from Italy and chandeliers,” said Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1.
The commissioners voted June 25 to award a contract to an architecture firm to redesign the lobby. The design includes changes that intend to make the lobby safer, such as sliding doors that will prevent someone from having to touch door handles and potentially transmit COVID-19, Wantz said.
The county’s two emergency communications centers will also be upgraded due to needs county staff said have arisen as a result of the pandemic, such as adding a shower for cleanliness and adding more work stations for employees.
Rothstein also made a point of asking Roberta Windham, county administrator, about her use of the signing authority the commissioners previously delegated to her, enabling Windham to sign on behalf of the commissioners to spend CARES funding. Windham requested this authority at the June 4 commissioners meeting, specifically to address matters that are too time sensitive to wait for a Thursday board meeting.
This week, Rothstein asked if Windham had yet to exercise that authority.
“Easy answer, no,” she said.
Commissioners previously indicated they got some negative feedback from citizens who did not appreciate the commissioners delegating this authority to Windham. Rothstein did not mention such feedback in open session Thursday, but said the commissioners gave the signing authority to Windham knowing that she might not have to use that “tool.”
Before the commissioners delegated signing authority, they had already approved how the CARES funding would be spent.