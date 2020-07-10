Commissioners expand coronavirus relief funding to include sole proprietors without employees

Sole proprietors, with or without employees, can now apply for grants of up to $2,500. Those who applied under the old criteria and were denied do not have to reapply, according to a county news release. Their applications will be reviewed again. Sole proprietors still need to have a physical location in a commercial or industrial zoning district in Carroll County to apply, with the exception of tourism venues or agribusiness operations, the release states. Businesses also need to have been established prior to Sept. 1, 2019. Home-based businesses are not eligible.