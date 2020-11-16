Carroll County allocates almost $600K in coronavirus relief aid to restaurants and retail businesses; some funds could be left over

With COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations rising across Maryland, Carroll County commissioners discussed relief fund efforts through the end of the year at their most recent meeting.
Earlier this year, Carroll received $14.6 million in coronavirus relief funding and must spend the money by Dec. 30, directly related to the virus. So far, the county has spent $11 million and “has a solid plan for spending the other 3.7 million,” according to county officials.
Jack Lyburn, director of economic development, reported to commissioners on Thursday during the commissioners' weekly meeting, that almost 200 restaurants and retail stores had submitted applications for relief funding.
“We have received 90 applications for retail that have already been funded $84,000, while restaurateurs submitted 95 applications for about $510,000,” said Lyburn.
County administrator Roberta Windham explained that the money allocated to restaurants was originated by federal and state aid, while the funds for retail businesses was made possible by the Carroll County’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.
According to the county government, the CRF plan that was approved in June, was established to provide “flexible and fluid money” for major essential services throughout Carroll County, including reimbursements, future costs and assistance with reopenings.
“I just want to be clear here, that in Carroll, every penny is spoken for,” said Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, after addressing why larger jurisdictions around the state still have larger sums of funds that must be spent by year’s end.
“I want to remind everyone that we indeed as a county, took our own money that we had set aside for other projects and put it toward relief funding early in and we’re not holding on to a pocket of money in someone’s desk drawer,” Wantz added.
Distribution aid for restaurants can only be allocated toward restaurants because it is federal funding. But as for the retail plan, there could still be at least $50,000 of unspent aid –– even after retail shops apply for the full $5,000 in aid.
Each commissioner questioned why more retail businesses were not applying for county aid.
According to Wantz, local businesses do not want to apply for the aid money because they fear it may be taken out of their tax returns later.
“One of the of the challenges is, for some of these businesses, is thinking with the ‘no free lunch’ mentality and they are operating from a place where that money may be taken out later on,” said Wantz.
According to Lyburn, 26 of the 90 businesses that submitted applications had already been approved, making up the $84,000 of money allocated for distribution. The economic development task force, has so far, approved 25 of the 95 applications from restaurants making up $510,000 allocated in state and federal funding.
Commissioner Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, said that down in the southern part of the county the restaurants do not want more aid.
“Some restaurants are reluctant to take more money because they feel they’ve already taken enough and believe it should go to others and on the other, they’re tired –– tired of asking for money,” said Rothstein.
Rothstein added that the retail stores in the county also do not need the aid. Following his sentiment, Wantz proposed allocating leftover funds to nonprofit businesses that are struggling and not generating revenue.
Based on the county’s guidelines, nonprofits do not qualify for aid due to the parameters established by county government. And according to Windham, the Maryland Department of Health, has received a significant amount in reimbursements for their expenses.
The commissioners concluded that although nonprofits are unable to resume their normal business proceedings, they would hold off on allocating any additional funds to the organizations because they do not have any COVID-related expenses.
“We will see if there is an uptick in applications in the next week or two,” said Lyburn.
The Board of Commissioners will reconvene on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.