Carroll rebounds: County to dole out $4M in coronavirus relief funding to businesses, nonprofits

Grants of up to $2,500 will be awarded to sole proprietors, up to $5,000 for nonprofits, up to $5,000 for businesses with two to 10 full-time equivalent employees, and up to $8,000 for businesses with 11 to 50 full-time equivalent employees, according to a county news release. Applicants must have established their business or nonprofit prior to Sept. 1, 2019. A full list of eligibility requirements and online applications are available at carrollbiz.org/carrollrebound.