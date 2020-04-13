State coronavirus data shows more than 100 cases in Mount Airy, 82 in Westminster

Mount Airy, the place where the coronavirus has infected at least 81 nursing home residents and killed 18, has the highest number of cases in Carroll County.
There were 250 cases and 28 deaths in Carroll as of Monday morning, according to the Maryland Department of Health, up from 224 cases and 22 deaths reported by the Carroll County Health Department Friday.
Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy first announced two residents with COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, on March 27. Two weeks later, 31 staff tested positive for the disease, in addition to the 81 residents.
MDH on Sunday began sharing the number of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code. The map shows there are 103 cases in Mount Airy ZIP code 21771, 42 in Westminster 21157, 40 in Westminster 21158, 28 in Sykesville 21784, 14 in Woodbine 21797, nine in Hampstead 21074, and nine in Marriottsville 21104.
There was no data on ZIP codes in Finksburg, Keymar, Manchester, New Windsor, Taneytown, Union Bridge, or Upperco. Data for ZIP codes with fewer than seven cases is not being reported by MDH.
Maggie Kunz, spokesperson for Carroll’s health department, said they would issue an update on the number of cases and deaths later Monday.
Anyone feeling ill should contact their health care professional. Carroll County Health Department is operating a COVID-19 hotline, available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, at 410-876-4848. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. All emergencies should continue to call 911.
This story will be updated.