As fall approaches, Carroll County corn mazes offer family fun

With fall quickly approaching, Carroll County corn mazes are open for the season, providing residents with family-friendly challenges and entertainment.
The Carroll County Ag Center has hosted its own corn maze for over a decade now, each year with a different theme.
This year the 15-acre maze features the eight county high school mascots.
Joe Linthicum, who’s been helping to run the maze for four years, said posts are strategically placed throughout, each with a different historical question related to one of the the high schools.
“The walk through the maze is good exercise but we like to make it educational too,” he said.
Linthicum said the Ag Center maze is the largest in the area and usually takes participants between 45 and 90 minutes to complete depending on which paths are taken.
With sunny weather expected this weekend and the Maryland Wine Festival going on at the nearby Farm Museum, he said he hopes residents will check out the maze.
Historically, the maze attracts a lot of visitors and “there are plenty of hours people can come out,” Heather Kuykendall, general manager of the Ag Center, said.
It’ll be open every weekend through October 31. Friday hours are from 6-10 p.m., Saturday from 2-10 p.m. and Sunday from 12-6 p.m.
On Oct. 30 a trunk or treat event will be hosted in the parking area to bring in visitors before the season ends, according to Linthicum.
Tickets for children between the ages of 5 and 15 cost $5 and $10 for those who are 16 or over. The activity is free for kids under the age of 4 and group rates are also available. Payments must be made in cash.
“It’s a good time … We encourage people to come,” Kuykendall said.
Other corn mazes in the county this year can be found at Showvaker Quality Evergreens in Manchester, Buppert’s/Doran’s Chance Farm in Marriotsville and Local Homestead Products in New Windsor.
Showvaker’s theme this year is Atlantis-The Lost City. The maze is now open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a flashlight maze is available Fridays and Saturdays from 7-10 p.m. Admission to the maze is $15 per person and includes access to other fall activities as well. Two years and under are free.
Local Homestead Products is celebrating its 10th anniversary with their maze, which opens next weekend and will run through the end of October. Hours are Friday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Corn maze admission is $7 per person and children under three are free.
Buppert’s/Dorn’s Chance Farm corn maze will open Oct. 1 and run through mid-November.
Hackney Haunts, a horror entertainment company, will also be hosting a separate haunted corn maze at Local Homestead Products every Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m. starting next weekend until Oct. 30.
Latest Carroll County News
Sewell’s Farm and Char-Lene Farm in Mount Airy will not be hosting corn mazes this year.