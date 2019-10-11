A pink fling in tan and green? That’s the color combo on offer in October at Local Homestead Products, in New Windsor.
For the third year in a row, the farm is opening its corn maze to the public every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October, and this year a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Carroll Hospital’s Center for Breast Health and the Pink Fling.
In fact, the words “Pink Fling” make up a portion of the corn maze as seen from above.
“The maze is just under 5 acres as a whole, so it’s not huge. We have a beginner’s track that is about an acre and then the advanced track, which is 4 acres,” said Victoria Hoff, who owns the farm along with her husband Trevor. “Each maze track has a game or challenge with each trail.”
Each trail will have have six hidden stations with game cards for people to fill out, according to Huff.
“If you fill out all game stations, people can enter for a chance to win a gift card from the farm,” she said. “So there is a little bit of a reward that goes for completing both games and both trails.”
Oct. 12 and Oct. 26, both Saturdays, will be special “glow nights,” according to Hoff.
“The maze will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and we’ll have live music and food trucks for both of those nights,” she said. “And with every admission between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., everyone will get a pink glow stick, of course pink to tie in with Pink Fling for this year.”
Admission is $7, with $1 of each admission going toward the Pink Fling, an annual Carroll Hospital brunch that honors breast cancer survivors and raises funds, through a silent auction, for the hospital’s Center for Breast Health.
This year the Pink Fling will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Martin’s Westminster, and those interested in that event can learn more at www.carrollhospitalcenter.org/pink-fling.
To learn more about the corn maze, visit the Local Homestead Product’s website at www.lhp.farm/corn-maze.html.
This will be the first year that Local Homestead Products’s maze will benefit the Pink Fling, Huff said, but it has raised funds for one cause or another each of the three years it’s been open.
“The first year we ever did the benefit maze, it benefited the Boys and Girls Club of Westminster, that was when they were building their new club,” she said. “We have a lot of customers that were part of the build process , and in brainstorm with them it was just a really cool idea.”
The second year, in 2018, the maze benefited the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair.
“The proceeds benefited the fair’s operations,” Hoff said. “The fair has to raise enough money to keep admission free. And of course we have a ton of customers that are connected through ag.”
And this year, the decision to donate to the Pink Fling also came about through discussions with customers, according to Hoff.
“There are a lot of survivors that shop with us and are focused on health eating and health living, especially after everything they go through at the center. So we have partnered with them and are super excited,” she said. “It’s a really big community feel between them and us.”
If you go
What: Local Homestead Products corn maze to benefit the Carroll Hospital Pink Fling
When: Fridays, Saturday’s and Sundays in October. Hours may vary, call 410-635- 2011 for hours or weather related closures, or visit www.lhp.farm/corn-maze.html.
Where: Local Homestead Products, 2425 Marston Road, New Windsor
Cost: $7 per person