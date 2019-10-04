As the weather cools and the spooky season creeps in, multiple corn mazes are adding another fall entertainment option in Carroll County.
Some of the local corn mazes, which reach from Mount Airy to Manchester, offer other family-friendly activities in addition to the cornstalk navigating.
Carroll County Agriculture Center
The Ag Center’s corn maze, located at 700 Agriculture Drive in Westminster, is open for daytime hours as well as the night — just with the addition of flashlights.
The maze opened for the season Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. and will close for the season Nov. 3. The hours are Fridays from 6-10 p.m., Saturdays from 2-10 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
This year’s design for the corn maze honors the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing.
The maze costs $10 for anyone ages 16 or older, $5 for kids ages 5 to 15, and free for those ages 4 and younger.
Cornfusion
Cornfusion, located at 2020 Garrett Road in Manchester, will offer activities such as paintball, pony rides and even an apple cannon.
Most of the activities cost $13 for ages 3 to 99, though children 2 and younger are free and children younger than 12 years old must be with a responsible adult.
The apple cannon activity would add on $1 per shot or five shots for $4. The pony rides will serve as a fundraiser for independent groups that set the price. Paintball is 50 shots for $5, or $4 if you buy in the office.
Pumpkins are $0.50 a pound for standard orange pumpkins or $0.79 per pound for fancy pumpkins.
The flashlight maze costs $10 for ages 3 to 99, children 2 and younger are free, and children 12 and younger must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
The corn maze opened for the season Sept. 14 and will close for the season on Nov. 3. The maze will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except on Nov. 3, when it will close at 5 p.m.; and the flashlight maze will be open Friday and Saturday evenings from 7 to 10.
Local Homestead Products
This local corn maze, located at 2425 Marston Road in New Windsor, offers a wide range of activities for the whole family, including their four-legged friends.
The corn maze costs $7 per person, and children younger than 3 are free. One dollar from every corn maze admission will benefit The Center for Breast Health at Carroll County. The corn maze itself is themed around breast cancer awareness, with “Pink Fling” spelled out in cursive lettering.
Local Homestead Products will kick off the first weekend in October with Doggie Days in the Maze. All dogs are welcome in the maze but must remain on a leash. The maze will be open Friday from noon to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The hours for the maze’s second weekend will be noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 12 (with live music and food vendors) and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13.
The third weekend of the maze will be its “fall weekend” with live music, hot foods and pumpkin patch in addition to the corn maze. The festivities will be held on Oct. 19 and 20. The hours for the third weekend are noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 19, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20.
The fourth and final weekend will feature a Glow Night and a Trunk or Treat activity will both be on Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Participants will be able to meet local business owners as they participate. The hours for the last weekend will be noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 26 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27.
Buppert’s Doran’s Chance Farm
This corn maze, located at 6914 Ridge Road in Marriottsville, is the only maze open all week long.
Buppert’s Doran’s Chance Farm charges only $1 per person for admission into the maze.
The maze operates from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the week and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
On weekends in October the farm also offers hayrides to a pumpkin patch, where visitors can pick their own pumpkins. The wagon leaves on the hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gaver Farm
Gaver Farm, located at 5501 Detrick Road in Mount Airy, will offer a Fall Fun Fest, which includes a seven-acre corn maze along with other attractions.
The Fall Fun Fest will include a farm animal barnyard, giant slides, jumping pillows, mini mazes, wooden play structures, corn bins, a pedal kart, county cruisers and over 60 attractions in total.
Admission costs $13.50 per person on weekends or $9 per person on weekdays, with kids younger than 2 able to enter for free. Season passes are available for $35 per person.
Until Nov. 3, patrons can enjoy the Fall Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.