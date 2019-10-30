Firefighters work to extinguish a cornfield fire in the 3400 block of Hoffman Mill Road near Hampstead Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Firefighters responded to a cornfield fire in the 3400 block of Hoffman Mill Road near Hampstead on Wednesday.

The first call for the fire came in at about 1:30 p.m., according to Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Chuck Fusco, and the fire spread to about 4-5 acres of unharvested corn. It took about an hour to control the fire.

No injuries were reported, Fusco said.

Some farmers lent farm equipment to assist firefighters. Fusco said the response was “pretty much a no fuss, no muss one. We like those.”

