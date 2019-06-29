'I try to reimagine it': Westminster gets glimpse of Civil War era with historic encampment

On June 29, 1863, Westminster residents were launched into the reality of war when 108 Union troopers from companies C and D of the 1st Delaware Cavalry clashed with 5,000 Confederate Cavalry troopers at the corner of Washington Road and Main Street. The battle, with Commander J.E.B. Stuart, was later named Corbit’s Charge after Captain Charles Corbit, leader of the Union troopers. Although considered a Confederate victory, the battle helped impede Stuart’s ability to link up with the Confederate infantry in Pennsylvania — thus contributing to a Union victory at the Battle of Gettysburg.