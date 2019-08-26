Cops on Rooftops raises more than $18,000 for Special Olympics Maryland

Over the weekend of Aug. 17-18, four local law enforcement leaders took to the roof of the Westminster Dunkin’ Donuts for 30 hours to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Maryland.
They surpassed their goal by about 50 percent, raising more than $18,000, according to a news release from the Office of the Carroll County State’s Attorney.
Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo, Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees, Chief Tom Ledwell of the Westminster Police Department and Lt. Rebecca Bosley, commander of the Westminster Barrack of Maryland State Police, ascended to the roof at 6 a.m. on Saturday with the goal of raising $12,000 by noon on Sunday.
The final tally came to more than $18,100 raised during the 30-hour event.
“My colleagues and I are very pleased to have exceeding our fundraising goal for the weekend," DeLeonardo said via the release. "Last year we raised $14,600 — to include a $2,000 donation from Ram Javia, the owner of the Dunkin’ Donuts. This year Ram surprised us with a $3,000 donation on Sunday morning. His support over the 10 years of this program has been truly outstanding.
"We also want to thank the staff and volunteers of our agencies who came out to support this event. Our thanks also go out to the Carroll County Special Olympics athletes and their families who joined us. Their energy and enthusiasm were contagious and served as a great motivator for all of us.”
This year marked the tenth “Cops on Rooftop” in Westminster. During that period, more than $106,800 has been raised by Carroll County law enforcement for the athletes of Special Olympics Maryland.
The Westminster “Cops on Rooftops” event is one of several events being hosted by law enforcement agencies across the state to support Special Olympics Maryland in 2019.
Special Olympics Maryland is a year-round sports organization dedicated to providing quality sports training and competition opportunities to Maryland’s children and adults with intellectual disabilities and/or closely related development disabilities. SOMD currently provides thousands of sports experiences annually for athletes statewide, and offers 24 sports, all at no cost to the athletes or their families, according to the release. For more information about SOMD visit www.somd.org or call 410-242-15