Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Cops on Rooftops Aug 17, 2019 | 3:43 PM Local law enforcement officials sit on the rooftop of Dunkin’ in Westminster to raise funds for Special Olympics Maryland. Next Gallery PHOTOS Flying Feet Running Club Advertisement Carroll County News Carroll County News Pets Available for Adoption - week of August 12, 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Nonagenarians mark 80th Westminster High School reunion Painting in the park Hampstead fire company carnival Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day Basement fire on Oxwed Court Former Opera House Printing building in Westminster Highlights of the 2019 Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair