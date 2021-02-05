‘Completely new feel’: Coppermine repurposing community favorites 4 Seasons, Sportsman’s Hall and now Cascade Lake

Jessica Dannettel has been working at the 4 Seasons Sports Complex in Hampstead for close to 15 years, and she feels a palpable connection between the facility and its community.
When Coppermine took over the facility in August 2019, when it seemed as if 4 Seasons’ run in Hampstead was coming to an end, Dannettel looked forward to a future of possibilities.
Those possibilities are becoming clearer these days, with Coppermine 4 Seasons in the midst of renovations and the company expanding ― a turf field is being built on the 4 Seasons site, in October it purchased Sportsman’s Hall Roller Skating Center in Upperco, which now features basketball and volleyball court space, and Coppermine recently announced the purchase of Hampstead’s Cascade Lake property with plans to add ballfields and updates to the 74-acre property.
“It’s not just about building a new facility,” said Dannettel, general manager at Coppermine 4 Seasons. “It’s about taking something that’s already a part of the community and repurposing it to make it exactly what the community needs. And making it better. ... It’s not just a new look, it’s a completely new feel.”
Coppermine is investing more than $4 million between renovations at the 4 Seasons complex and the Sportsman’s Hall and Cascade Lake projects. The turf field and lights, which will be located behind the main pool area at 4 Seasons, come in around $1.4 million, Dannettel said. A proposal for pool renovations is estimated at $800,000, she said, with the complex’s indoor field/sports updates coming in around $400,000.
Cascade Lake renovations will likely cost $1 million, Dannettel said.
“I’ve been here since 2007, so anything new is a really exciting thing,” she said. “It’s nice to see project after project happening. As soon as we get past one thing, we’re looking toward the next thing.”
Alex Jacobs, owner of Coppermine, said the Sportsman’s Hall renovations are all but complete. A roller skating presence still exists there, and now the site is multi-purpose with three basketball courts and three volleyball courts. Jacobs said 4 Seasons’ indoor and outdoor updates should be finished by May, turf field and lights included. Construction is scheduled to begin within a few weeks, he said.
“We’re really excited about that,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs said the first of several phases is underway at Cascade Lake with planning and designing fields for soccer, lacrosse, and baseball. Jacobs said Coppermine is expected in a future phase to propose reviving the lake at a smaller capacity.
Coppermine 4 Seasons’ lighted turf field appears to be the jewel of the updates and renovations, and northern Carroll seems to be leading the way in bringing such facilities to the county. The former North Carroll High School, which closed in 2016, is scheduled to become a multi-purpose facility that will include artificial paying surfaces for community use.
Coppermine showed interest in taking over the North Carroll High School site, and Jacobs talked with the Board of County Commissioners during a meeting in early September. Three months later, the commissioners approved the sale to Baltimore-based Chesapeake Real Group Estate, LLC.
Coppermine moved forward with its Sportsman’s Hall and Cascade Lake ventures, and is giving 4 Seasons a major makeover.
Wade Shank, Coppermine’s director of sports and programming for Carroll and northern Baltimore County, said he’s glad to see the 4 Seasons turf field project nearing its end. The former longtime general manager at Carroll Indoor Sports Center in Westminster said having such a facility in the county is a long time coming.
“It has taken us a lot time with permits; I think it’s been about 13 months so far,” Shank said. “But it’s finally coming to fruition where we’re going to be able to say we have a turf field that’s rentable in the county. And that’s been something I’ve wanted for 20 years, really. I’m looking forward to the fact that my kids are going to be able to play their competitive games in this county rather than going to another county.”
Coppermine features 10 locations in the Baltimore-metro area, according to its website. Dannettel said many of 4 Seasons’ gym-goers and faithful recreational sports family were skeptical when Coppermine first took over. But the past year, and perhaps a glimpse into the future, has gone a long way in tempering the doubts.
“Coppermine has really proven that the values that were here before and the small community feel still exists,” Dannettel said. “We’ve stuck to our word with everything. The response has been overwhelming, and people love it, and love what we’re doing here. And it’s been great.”