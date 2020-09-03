Coppermine shows interest in buying former North Carroll High School

Coppermine is not the first sports-related business to express interest in North Carroll. Capital Sports Group, based in Baltimore, submitted a proposal to buy the building and grounds to transform it into a sports complex with turf fields. The possible sale was scheduled to be discussed at the commissioners June 25 meeting but was removed from the agenda and postponed to an undetermined date. Winebrenner said the discussion was put off so county staff could prepare a more thorough presentation. The sale of North Carroll has not been on the commissioners’ agenda since then, and Winebrenner did not indicate Thursday when it might be presented to the board.