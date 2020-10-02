Coppermine Fieldhouse taking over Sportsman’s Hall roller skating rink in Upperco

Coppermine Fieldhouse has announced they are buying a roller skating center in Baltimore County which will be the newest location for the company.
Sportsman’s Hall Roller Skating Center is located at 15500 Hanover Pike in Upperco. The venue has been in Baltimore County for more than 60 years. In 2012, the rink was taken over by Steve and Donna Hoffman, who restored the rink to its current glory.
“We have been looking at this location for years and the timing just worked out well and it is happening now,” said Coppermine owner Alex Jacobs. “We are interested in any facilities that has activities for kids or adults.”
Sportsman’s Hall will be Coppermine’s 10th location. It operates indoor and outdoor programs including soccer, dance, gymnastics, sports clinics, summer camps, pools and more across its nine facilities in Baltimore, Hampstead, Owings Mills and Pikesville, according to its website.
Coppermine took over the Four Seasons Sports Complex in Hampstead last year before it was set to close. Last month, Jacobs expressed interest in purchasing the former North Carroll High School in Hampstead, but did not provide any new information Friday about that potential purchase.
Coppermine will offer sports programs while still maintaining the current skate programs.
Sportsman’s Hall’s famous themed skate nights such as 80s Disco, Ugly Sweater, Country Music and Kids Night will continue under Coppermine’s transition, according to a news release.
Coppermine will be adding camps for summer and when school is closed, as well as athletic and enrichment programs at its new location. Sportsman’s Hall will become an additional destination for some of its traveling camps for Coppermine’s Carroll County, Baltimore County and Baltimore City locations.
Sportsman’s Hall was only open Thursday through Sunday for skating. With Coppermine taking over, they will have athletics Monday through Wednesday, Jacobs said.
They will also add three basketball and three volleyball courts on the hardwood floors, according to a media release.
“We are always excited to offer new programming to our customers, this will be our first opportunity to bring skating in. We don’t have skating at any of our other locations,” Jacobs said. “We also able to offer sports programming to that southern Carroll County market.”