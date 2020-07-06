Westminster Senior and Community Center to remain open as cooling center

Forecasters are anticipating excessive heat for our Carroll County through Thursday, July 9. Because of this week’s continued high temperatures, the Carroll County Department of Citizen Services and the Human Services Program of Carroll County (HSP) extended the activation of the cooling center at the Westminster Senior and Community Center in response to the prolonged high temperatures.
Residents who are vulnerable to extreme heat and who do not have air-conditioning in their homes are encouraged to cool off at the senior center, 125 Stoner Ave., Westminster, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Access to air conditioning and water will be available for those who need them at the cooling center.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all residents will be required to wear an appropriate face covering and practice social distancing measures while visiting the cooling center. Disposable masks will be provided to individuals visiting the cooling center who do not have their own to wear.