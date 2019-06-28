Carroll County opens cooling centers ahead of triple digit heat index forecast for Saturday

Given a forecast of high temperatures and humid air on Saturday, Carroll County Government announced Friday evening that cooling centers around the county will be open for anyone who needs to cool off.
“Residents who are vulnerable to extreme heat and who do not have air-conditioning in their homes are encouraged to cool off,” a county media release reads, at any of the following locations:
Human Services Programs of Carroll County, Inc., will operate a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 127 Stoner Ave. in Westminster.
All six branches of the Carroll County Public Library will also be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday:
- Eldersburg Branch, 6400 Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg
- Finksburg Branch, 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg
- Mount Airy Branch, 705 Ridge Ave., Mount Airy
- North Carroll Branch, 2255 Hanover Pike, Hampstead
- Taneytown Branch, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown
- Westminster Branch, 50 E. Main St., Westminster
As reported by the Baltimore Sun, meteorologists are calling for the heat index to hit triple digits Saturday, that is, temperatures in the mid-90s combined with high humidity are expected to make it feel like 100 degrees.
With high temperatures anticipated, Carroll County Emergency Management offers the following safety tips for when temperatures and humidity are high:
- Slow down. Strenuous activities should be reduced or rescheduled for the coolest times of day.
- Wear loose, lightweight and light colored clothing.
- Eat less protein and more fruits and vegetables, and drink plenty of water.
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings or rooms, and limit time outside if possible. Additional places you can go to cool down include stores, malls, restaurants, churches, movie theaters and the homes of friends and family.
- Check up on neighbors who may be more vulnerable to hot weather.
- Never leave a child, pet or elderly person alone in a car, even for a minute. This can quickly cause heatstroke and even death. If you see a child, elderly person, or pet alone in a car, call 911.
For additional information, visit the Carroll County Health Department website at cchd.maryland.gov/stay-safe-in-the-heat/.