Carroll County commissioners approve $72,000 contract for executive search to fill three county government positions

Three high-level positions in Carroll County government will become vacant at the end of this year, as the director of public works, director of human resources, and comptroller have announced they intend to retire.

County staff previously said that about 30% of the county government’s workforce is approaching retirement eligibility and commissioners were encouraged to think about how to fill potential holes in staffing.

To fill the three director positions the Board of County Commissioners directed human resources staff to find an outside firm to conduct an executive search. At their meeting Thursday, commissioners approved a contract with Bluewater Advisory of Sykesville to complete the search at a cost of $72,000 ($24,000 for each position).

The current salary budgeted for comptroller is $141,128; the current salary for the director of human resources is $125,882; and the current salary for the director of public works is $120,141.

“We have worked with Bluewater before on several other things and we’re very comfortable with them. … We feel they’ll do a good job,” said Kim Frock, the county’s director of Human Resources.

She said Bluewater will vet all applicants and then bring a slate of candidates to the commissioners.

“It’s good to see someone local on this,” said Commissioner Eric Bouchat, a District 4 Republican.

In September, commissioners approved a $300,000 contract for a compensation, classification and organizational design study with Segal, a consulting firm, after seeing a decline in the number of qualified job applicants paired with an aging county workforce.

The study evaluated the organizational design of Carroll County government and the compensation and classification systems currently in place. The study found that a significant percentage of Carroll County’s workforce is expected to retire within the next five years. In 2021, 14% of Carroll’s workforce was at or above the average age of retirement (62.5 years old); in 2026, that percentage is expected to jump to 30%.

The study identified several factors that contributed to the problem of attracting and retaining Carroll County employees. They included a lack of competitive compensation and limited remote and flexible work options.

As commissioners work to finalize the county’s fiscal 2023 budget, they said they intend to set aside money to implement recommendations from the report.