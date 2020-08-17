Q&A: An inside look at the job of a Carroll County contact tracer

Five months since the coronavirus pandemic hit Maryland in force, efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 are more important than ever. Brett Niemeier’s job as a contact tracer is about trying to contain the virus and mitigate its spread to vulnerable populations.
In public health, a contact tracer is someone who identifies and informs people who have been exposed to a contagious disease such as the novel coronavirus. It is an integral process that connects the lines between a person and the virus to their close contacts.
The Times caught up with Niemeier to discuss the job and responsibilities that come with being a contact tracer and what those on the other end of the phone line can expect if they’re called.
Q: Describe your average call. How long is a normal call with someone and how do you build a relationship with someone on the other end of the line?
A: When I became a COVID-19 contact tracer, I learned there are not average calls. A contact tracer has limited information about the person on the other line. For example, name, age or date of birth, the person had a positive COVID-19 test or might have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19. A phone call can range from a few minutes to 30 minutes. I learned through training that showing empathy to the people being contacted is imperative. Also, setting the tone that information gathered from the call is confidential, helps the community stay safe, and decreases the spread of COVID-19.
Q: Why did you become a contact tracer?
A: I graduated with my public health degree at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. With little known about the impact of COVID-19 on specific populations, I believe the work of a contact tracer provides insight in to patterns and risk factors of the disease. Information gathered by a contact tracer has the potential to be used by COVID-19 policy makers. As a contact tracer, I am an integral part of a public health team responding to the pandemic. This work is relevant to my education and helps protect community members.
Q: Are people generally hesitant to speak with you? What is usually their reaction when you tell them why you’re calling?
A: People I call are usually not hesitant to talk about their COVID-19 symptoms. People are guarded when asked about locations they have been during their infectious stage. When asked about people within or outside the household that were in contact during their infectious period, people become defensive. Identifying people exposed is an important part of contact tracing. Also, trying to reach potential contacts or places of business that were exposed to the person who was COVID-19 positive. Positive COVID-19 people are scared others will have resentment towards them for disclosing information to a contact tracer. Contact tracers make sure potential contacts are aware they were exposed and should quarantine.
Q: Are people on the other end of the call generally cooperative? Have you ever run into an instance in which someone was not?
A: In general, people are cooperative. The negative responses include: people yelling or refusing to have a conversation, hanging up mid-interview, or hiding information that could help others avoid getting sick. Most people have the courtesy to have a conversation because they realize the importance. One person thought I was skewing results (even though testing is a separate entity) because he had no symptoms. It is important to inform people, they can be positive and spread the disease without symptoms.
Q: Why do you believe contact tracing is important?
A: I believe contact tracing gathers data to guide public health decision makers in developing COVID-19 preventive measures for specific populations. The information gathered by contact tracers’ alerts community members of exposure in an effort to encourage quarantine and limit the spread to vulnerable populations. People use information from contact tracers to become more informed about COVI-19 and learn proper precautions to keep themselves and others safe.
Q: If someone tells you that they went to multiple places after possible exposure, what would you say or do next?
A: I try to make these responses relaxed to keep the person calm. I would ask him where and when he went to specific locations. I would ask if he was with anyone in the car or the location for a 15-minute time frame. You can spread the disease up to 2 days prior to having symptoms, so I would ask for the person to disclose contact names and numbers.
Q: Someone online mentioned they encountered a scam of someone impersonating a contact tracer. Is this a known problem? If so, should the public know about how to spot one of these scams?
A: I heard about that problem and have not had that issue. When calling someone, the caller ID is MARYLAND COVID TRACER and the Department of Health call back number is given. I always verify that I am talking to the correct person by asking their date of birth and address. If people are hesitant, I will ask them to say their DOB and I will say their address.
Q: How quickly is the department able to contact people after someone tests positive for COVID-19?
A: Our goal is within 24 hours after getting a positive COVID-19 result. We are around 93% success rate. A barrier is when a COVID-19 positive person does not answer or return calls to the contact tracer after multiple attempts.
Q: What happens to the information that is collected by contact tracers? Is it shared with anyone else?
A: The information is only shared within the Department of Health. The contact tracer, the team manager and assistant manager will see the information. Sometimes the information is transferred to the director of nursing for special cases. Contact tracers receive HIPAA training to ensure privacy of health protected information when collecting data from calls.