Carroll commissioners approve zoning text amendment to set ground rules for community solar energy

Carroll County’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a zoning text amendment on Thursday to allow community solar energy generating systems in certain areas within the Agricultural Zoning District.
The commissioners were eager to lay ground rules for community solar in Carroll rather than follow state guidance dedicated by the needs and wants of other jurisdictions.
“I do not want to see large solar arrays on our land ag at all but if we don’t get a hold on putting it just in the remainders here then that’s what we’re going to see, that’s the problem here,” said Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1 during Thursday’s open session. “If we don’t do something now, we’re going to be told to do something.”
Brenda Dinne, special projects coordinator with the Department of Land and Resource Management, said that after the board voted to keep the record open for an additional 10 days of public comment, the commissioners received three written comments.
The Coalition for Community Solar Access supports the amendment, Dinne said, while the Carroll County Farm Bureau and the Carroll County Agricultural Commission both oppose the amendment.
At a public hearing last month, commissioners heard from community members on the potential amendment. One farmer who testified called community solar the “perfect fit” for his farm.
After that hearing, Dinne said the Department of Land & Resource made two changes to the amendment: adding language prohibiting the use of eminent domain to cross a joining property with the infrastructure needed for community solar and adding language specifying that if an easement is required it would only be a piece that was 5 acres or greater, if someone only has 1 or 2 acres left after the solar development set aside on a property then they wouldn’t need an easement.
Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, spoke in support of the zoning amendment during Thursday’s meeting, saying he wanted to see how the implementation went over the next year.
“The only I was trying to get across is that we’re going to do this on ag remainders before we look at anything else let’s wait at least a year to see how this is working and then at the end of the year we can revisit this, is this a good thing or not a good thing,” Frazier said.
According to the Carroll County Government website, a community solar facility allows a property owner to use solar energy as a power source without installing or constructing a facility on site. In exchange for a monthly subscription fee, individuals receive a credit or reduction in their electric bill.
In 2015 the state adopted the Community Solar Pilot Program which is set to end in 2024, at which point no additional community solar facilities can apply to the public service commission. Community solar facilities would be a principal permitted use on 5 acres or greater in the agricultural zoning district for a maximum size of 20 acres and only on existing remaining portions as of July 1, 2020.
Three years later, the Board asked the Environmental Advisory Council to prepare a report on how community solar energy generation systems could work within the county’s current zoning framework.
In the spring of 2020 commissioners directed EAC staff to develop a proposal for a zoning text amendment to allow community solar on remaining portions in the agriculture district. A few months later after briefing the board, commissioners asked for public input. Thursday was the culmination of all those steps.