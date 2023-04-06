Carroll County’s fiscal 2024 construction funding plan intends to invest in pre-kindergarten classrooms

Carroll County’s Department of Management and Budget has released the recommended six-year multimillion-dollar Community Investment Plan, which outlines capital spending in fiscal years 2024 through 2029.

The plan is generally the same as last year’s, said Ted Zaleski, the county’s Director of Management and Budget.

“Most of what’s in here is just taking care of things we do every year,” Zaleski said.

The biggest new project in the plan is a new Westminster headquarters for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office ($21.9 million set aside in fiscal 2024). Another new item is funding for construction planning for prekindergarten classrooms ($200,000), part of a mandate in the statewide Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform.

Carroll County public schools are budgeted for more than $50 million in projects in fiscal 2024, with more than $312 million recommended in the multiyear plan. Spending for public schools is about $8 million higher than it was for fiscal 2023, but Zaleski said that much of an increase is normal, as construction expenses are likely to wax and wane as ongoing construction is completed and new projects are ordered.

Carroll County Career and Technology Center renovations make up the largest share of public school construction spending in fiscal 2024, with $9.7 million budgeted. Total funding is now at $73.8 million for the multiyear project that is adding more than 20,000 square feet to the existing building.

“This project is partially modernizing some of the existing building, but also doing a fairly significant addition so that they can do more career and tech programs,” Zaleski said.

The East Middle School construction project is another large source of spending. The multiyear project will replace the school entirely, with $3 million set aside in fiscal 2024 for the final phase. The project’s total cost is $65.6 million.

Zaleski said the new school building is being built adjacent to the current building; the old school will be demolished and the lot will be used as a field.

Cranberry Station, Friendship Valley, Sandymount and Taneytown Elementary Schools are each set to receive two additional kindergarten and one prekindergarten classroom in coming years, with $245,000 or more budgeted for classroom engineering and design in fiscal 2024. According to the plan, the need for classrooms is based on projected enrollment.

The plan sets aside $200,000 to fund a feasibility study to determine which elementary schools could support additional prekindergarten classrooms. The Blueprint mandates that school systems provide universal prekindergarten for 3-year-old children within a decade. The intention is that half of the preschool space will be in private schools.

Carroll County is among jurisdictions requesting a waiver for not meeting the 2023 benchmark of having 30% of pre-K capacity provided by private entities.

Zaleski said the Blueprint invites an element of uncertainty when anticipating prekindergarten needs and budgeting construction funds.

“We have to look at our population,” Zaleski said. “We have to look at what the law requires of us, we have to look at how that might change as we figured out just private sector participation, and we have to weigh that against all the other projects that are waiting to be done.”

About 9% of Carroll County’s collected local income tax revenue is dedicated to school construction and related debt service.

Maryland’s share in funding Carroll County construction varies from project to project, but Zaleski said the average breakdown across projects is a 55% county share and 45% state share of funding.

Relocatable classrooms are funded at $195,000 in fiscal 2024, with roughly $200,000 more set aside for them in fiscal 2026 and another $200,000 in fiscal 2028.

William Winchester Elementary modernization and an addition that would allow for the Baltimore Educational Scholarship Trust (BEST) program at Robert Moton Elementary were identified by the Board of Education as projects in need of funding, yet remained unfunded in the 2024-2029 plan.

“There are lots of things that are unfunded,” Zaleski said. “With schools, we will always have to deal with them at some point. We haven’t been doing a lot of full modernizations or replacements in recent years, which means a lot of projects become about replacing roofs, replacing HVAC systems.”

In fiscal 2024, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning replacements are planned at Northwest Middle ($7 million), Mount Airy Elementary ($5 million), Carrolltowne Elementary ($5 million) and Carroll Springs School ($3 million). According to the plan, HVAC replacements are funded by bonds and state school construction funding.

Liberty High, South Carroll High, Friendship Valley Elementary, Piney Ridge Elementary, Mechanicsville Elementary, Runnymede Elementary, Taneytown Elementary and Elmer Wolfe Elementary schools are slated for HVAC replacements before 2029 if state funding is provided, according to the document.

About $1 million in local income tax revenue is spent on technology purchases annually, which Zaleski said helps keep schools up-to-date with computers and other necessary tech.

“There’s 40 schools,” Zaleski said, “so it’s never-ending.”

The county’s final proposed fiscal 2024 budget will be released on April 25. A series of community meetings are planned to explain the proposed budget to residents. Each meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on the following dates:

April 26 at the Eldersburg Branch, 6400 W. Hemlock Drive, Sykesville.

April 27 at the Mount Airy Branch, 705 Ridge Ave, Mount Airy.

May 1 at the Westminster Branch, 50 E. Main St., Westminster.

May 2 at the Taneytown Branch, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown.

May 3 at the North Carroll Branch, 2255 Hanover Pike, Hampstead.

A final public hearing on the budget is set for 7 p.m., May 9, at Carroll Community College’s Scott Center, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster.

Updated budget information can be viewed on the Bureau of Budget webpage at: https://www.carrollcountymd.gov/government/directory/management-budget/bureau-of-budget/.