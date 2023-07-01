Grammy winner Tom Chapin to headline Common Ground on the Hill events this week in Westminster

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Area residents will have the chance to revive artisanal ways of the past by learning traditional music and crafts through free classes this month during the annual Common Ground on the Hill in Westminster.

In-person classes will span the week of July 2-7 on the McDaniel College campus, following a week of virtual instruction, June 26-30. According to the Common Ground on the Hill website, a third week of classes has been offered in the past and will return in the future.

Legendary three-time Grammy winner Tom Chapin will deliver a keynote address at WMC Alumni Hall Monday at 8 p.m. He will discuss a career spanning six decades and his work with World Hunger Year. In addition to releasing 26 albums, Chapin has acted in television, radio, film and live on Broadway. Chapin’s presentation will be the subject of a special July 4 Search for Common Ground class at 4 p.m.

Chapin will also headline the Common Ground on the Hill Festival on July 8. Attendance costs $40 for adults, $35 for those 65 and older, $20 for those 17 and younger or college students with identification, and free for anyone 12 or younger.

The folk artist and children’s musician will also teach a class in songwriting class each day of the session at 10:30 a.m.

Class offerings are wide-ranging, providing opportunities to learn common instruments such as guitar or rarer ones like dulcimer. Participants will have the chance to learn a skill that interests them, from the Pysanky style of Ukrainian egg decoration, to wine appreciation, and many things in between. More than 100 weeklong classes will be offered in one of five daily time periods from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested in learning blues harmonica will have the chance to be taught by Grammy nominee and Handy Award winner Guy Davis during his 1 p.m. weeklong class.

Common Ground on the Hill was founded in 1994, “on the premise that there is a common human thread unifying all people expressed in our various artistic traditions,” according to its website.

Programing is supported by the Carroll County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and Maryland Traditions.