Carroll County lawmakers assigned to committees in Maryland General Assembly

With the Maryland General Assembly’s legislative session beginning Wednesday, Carroll County lawmakers have received committee assignments.

State lawmakers will be sworn in for the new session on Wednesday. The legislative session runs 90 days and ends at midnight on April 10.

In District 5, Sen. Justin Ready, a Republican, will continue serving on the Senate Finance Committee, where he has served since the 2021 legislative session. Ready has been a member of the senate since Feb. 2, 2015. He also serves as minority whip.

“The District 5 delegation is well positioned to have strong impact on behalf of the people we are fortunate to represent,” Ready said in a news release. “From job creation and workforce development, health care and labor regulations on the Senate Finance Committee to the same business issues with energy policy added on the House Economic Matters Committee to fighting crime, supporting law enforcement and protecting our 2nd Amendment rights on the House Judiciary Committee, our District 5 team will be on the front lines in the 2023 Legislative Session and beyond.”

In the Maryland House of Delegates, District 5 representatives April Rose, Chris Tomlinson and Eric Bouchat, all Republicans, have also received committee assignments.

Rose will serve on the House Economic Matters Committee. She has been a member of the House of Delegates since March 2015.

“Marylanders are facing high inflation — including high energy prices and job creators are struggling with both costs and the lack of qualified workers. There is so much that we need to do in the 2023 Legislative Session to make our state a place where families and retirees can afford to live and businesses can succeed,” Rose said in the news release. “I look forward to working with our team and my colleagues in Annapolis to make progress in these areas and bring back resources that Carroll County needs as well.”

Tomlinson and Bouchat, newly elected delegates, will serve on the House Judiciary Committee.

In District 42C, Sen. Chris West, a member of the Senate since January 2019, will serve on the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. Incoming Del. Josh Stonko will serve on the House Appropriations Committee. Both are Republicans.