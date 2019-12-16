The Mainstream vouchers come from a new source of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding that became available last year, according to Danielle Yates, bureau chief of housing and community connections for Carroll. The county first applied for 75 vouchers in 2018, received 22, and were able to apply again in a second round this year, leading to the additional 31 vouchers, Yates said in an interview. Carroll intends to apply in the third round next year, hopefully bringing it closer to the desired 75 vouchers, according to Yates.