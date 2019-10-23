Under the new system, a visitor’s photo ID, such as a driver’s license, will be scanned and its information will be retained on the county server, which is protected by a firewall, according to Sixton Kadel of the IT department. The visitor will then receive a printed badge displaying their name, date and time of visit, as well as the department they plan to visit within the building. The only personal information on the badge will be the individual’s name. Kadel said it will take about one minute to scan the ID and print a badge.