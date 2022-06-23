Carroll County approves annual funding allocation for Hampstead, Sykesville and Taneytown

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners approved annual funding allocations Thursday to Hampstead, Sykesville and Taneytown, for a total of $977,879, as part of individual agreements between the county and each municipality.

The commissioners voted unanimously Thursday morning to release the funds from the county’s fiscal 2023 operating budget.

Taneytown is slated to receive $448,010, Hampstead will get $315,129, and $214,740 is going to Sykesville.

The money is for the three municipalities to pay for services ordinarily provided by the county government. Other Carroll County municipalities have similar agreements.

Sykesville Mayor Stacy Link said the money is her town’s “annual allocation for duplicated services such as police, parks, roads, etc., since the town provides our residents with these services. The money from the county is used to help fund these departments.”

Hampstead Mayor Chris Nevin said that the money will partially fund general government operations there.

James Wieprecht, city manager for Taneytown, stated in an email that the $448,010 Taneytown will receive from the county is incorporated into Taneytown’s fiscal 2023 general fund budget approved in the spring, and goes toward general government expenses, such as administration, police, and parks and recreation.

“The county provides estimates earlier in the year that we use as we develop the budget, and most years the figure changes little if at all when the town county agreements are executed,” he said.