Taneytown bypass added to list of Carroll’s top road priorities for state funding

Taneytown residents and business owners asked the Board of Carroll County Commissioners on Thursday to include a bypass around their town in the county’s transportation priority letter to the state.

The county must send its funding priorities for state-controlled roads in the county to the Maryland Department of Transportation by April 1. If approved, funding will be included in the Maryland Consolidated Transportation Program, the state’s six-year capital budget for transportation projects.

Taneytown residents and business owners told commissioners that constant truck traffic through downtown Taneytown is negatively impacting their quality of life.

“The heavy truck traffic has become nonstop,” Taneytown resident Stefani Stephenson said. “All day and all night they run unabated at the square and York [Street] and Frederick Street, and at night the noise [comes] from the heavy trucks passing every two to three minutes. It wakes my entire family from their sleep. It’s like trying to live and sleep in a construction site.”

Stephenson, who lives on York Street, said her home is a historic residence that is sustaining damage from the traffic as well.

“The vibrations from the trucks shake the pictures on the walls,” she said. “It rattles the glass pane windows. There are growing piles of brick dust in our basement, and a layer of blackened industrial film over everything. I can only imagine the damage that is happening to other historic buildings.”

Christopher Tillman, owner of Georges on York Bed and Breakfast in Taneytown, also lives on York Street.

“The high percentage of trucks and the traffic is hampering our efforts in revitalizing downtown Taneytown,” he said. “The noise and the speed make the area unfriendly to pedestrians. The traffic backups make it difficult for shoppers to get to the stores, and business patrons parking on the streets are fearful of opening their door.”

Lynda Eisenberg, director of Carroll County’s Department of Planning, said county staff is aware of the concerns and the requests for a bypass around the town.

Eisenberg said a bypass was once a priority for Taneytown but removed from the county’s list in 2013 because it no longer met the standards stipulated by the Maryland Department of Transportation and the State Highway Administration.

Commissioners agreed to include a Taneytown bypass in this year’s county priorities letter and also write a separate letter to the state detailing the need.

Meadow Branch Road looking east towards Route 97. Widening Route 97 in Westminster from three to five lanes — from its intersection with Bachmans Valley Road to its intersection with Route 140 — with a full interchange at Meadow Branch Road. The Carroll commissioners are putting this as their top funding priority in the state transportation plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

The highest transportation priority project for Carroll commissioners remains the widening of Route 97 in Westminster from three to five lanes – from its intersection with Bachmans Valley Road to its intersection with Route 140 – with a full interchange at Meadow Branch Road. The county requested funds for a feasibility study and received $500,000 in the fiscal 2023 consolidated transportation program. The study, which has not been completed, is being done by the State Highway Administration. The county’s fiscal 2024 request would help pay for project planning.

The second-highest priority is the widening of 7.2 miles of Route 32, from Interstate 70 to Route 26, south to the Carroll County line.

Route 32 at the Carroll County line looking north toward Sykesville. The Carroll commissioners are putting widening of 7.2 miles of Route 32, from Route 26 south to the Carroll County line, as a secondary funding priority in the state transportation plan. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Commissioners are slated to officially sign the county’s priority letter at their next meeting on March 23. The letter then would be sent to the Carroll County delegation to the Maryland General Assembly and then onto the Maryland Department of Transportation.