Commissioners were in and out of the meeting, as three of them had other events to attend. Commissioner Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, was absent the entire meeting to attend a Veterans Day celebration at Century High School. Richard Weaver, R-District 2, arrived about 20 minutes into the meeting after representing the commissioners at a Carroll County agribusiness breakfast meeting. Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, exited at about 10 a.m. to attend an event for Maryland Association of Counties in Annapolis, but returned briefly to provide information to the board before leaving.