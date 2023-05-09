Carroll County planners set to review zoning for construction of self-storage facilities

The zoning requirements for construction of self-storage facilities in Carroll County will be getting fresh scrutiny by county planners.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday to ask the Planning and Zoning Commission to review the zoning code and make recommendations regarding self-storage facilities proposed for commercial districts, including those planned near housing developments.

Looking west on Liberty Road. A proposed 750-unit self storage facility would be built at the corner of Liberty Road and Carroll Highlands Road in Eldersburg. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Regulating self-storage units in the county is on the commissioners’ docket because of the proposed Carroll Highlands Self-Storage Facility, a four-or five-story building planned for the corner of Liberty and Carroll Highlands roads in Eldersburg. The property is zoned commercial and was authorized by the county in March 2022 for a storage facility.

According to a March 15, 2022, report by the Planning and Zoning Commission, the self-storage facility will sit on 3.52 acres. The land is zoned commercial and includes lots 19, 20 and 21 of the Carroll Highlands subdivision. The other two parcels are wooded lots.

Residents in the adjacent Carroll Highlands neighborhood have been vocal in their opposition to the project. A petition opposing the project has garnered about 2,000 signatures.

On Feb. 28, District 5 Commissioner Ed Rothstein hosted a heated town hall meeting to discuss the facility. He and storage facility developer representative Mike Castellitto were peppered with questions and concerns from angry residents.

Residents came out again Thursday at the commissioners’ meeting to voice concerns about the project.

“At our open community meeting ... Commissioner Rothstein acknowledged the magnitude of community interest surrounding the proposed project by remarking on the number of people who were in attendance,” Audrey Novak, a resident of Carroll Highlands, said. “It also bears noting there was only one party there that day that was in favor of the project, and that was Mr. Castellitto.

“It is my hope that the outpouring of community support will send a message to the commissioners that there needs to be clarification as to what constitutes a self-service storage facility in the business climate of 2023, and not 1965, when the property was zoned commercial,” she said.

Castellitto, a partner and chief operating officer of Broad Reach Retail Partners, could not be reached for comment. At the February town hall meeting, he said that the developer conducted a feasibility study for the storage facility, which showed that people in the area want it built.

Joseph Lynch, a Carroll Highlands resident, said he was concerned about the amount of traffic, particularly large trucks, that would travel through his neighborhood street to the facility if it were constructed.

“People are not going to [be] dropping off a deck of cards and putting it in the storage facility,” he said. “They can’t bring their personal car into it, in most cases. It’s going to be furniture, it’s going to be big things that are going to be put in there. I just think that when trying to zone things properly, we don’t look at things like traffic that is going to be generated.

“No one can tell me how many trucks are going to be generated coming down our road, because there’s no way to know,” he said.

Rothstein acknowledged there are challenges with the proposal, including the size of the facility, its proximity to the neighborhood, and the state’s decision that vehicles cannot enter and exit the facility from nearby Route 26.

But Rothstein also stressed that the owners can decide what to build on the property. That, he said, is a business decision within the parameters of the county’s zoning requirements.

District 2 Commissioner Ken Kiler said the board is looking at the wrong issue. Kiler said it’s not about the self-storage facility, it’s about the fact that the property is zoned for commercial, which can include multiple uses.

“I just don’t think the mini-storage is the issue,” he said. “I think we got a residential unit around a commercial zoned property, and that’s what people are objecting to. I understand that. I’m not saying there shouldn’t be a mini-storage there, but watch what you wish for, because there’s a lot of other uses that are going to have way more traffic.”