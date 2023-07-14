Carroll County commissioners vote to eliminate community solar projects on farmland

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After months of discussion, debate and hearings, community solar panel projects on county farmland are no longer allowed.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously voted Thursday to ban community solar projects from being built on land zoned for agricultural. The action removes a section of the county code that has allowed community solar on agricultural property since 2021.

“Let’s do this,” said District 4 Commissioner Michael Guerin’s, when it came time to vote. “That’s it.”

Guerin made the original motion at a meeting May 18, to recommend to the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission that community solar energy generating systems in agricultural zones be eliminated from the Carroll County Code.

For commissioners like Guerin, their final decision came down to protecting and preserving the farmland and agricultural environment of Carroll County.

“This comes down to zoning,” District 3 Commissioner Tom Gordon III said. “It’s not just about farming. It’s not about the view my neighbor looks at or doesn’t look at. It comes down to zoning. It’s industrial use or ag. Ag is one of the crown jewels of our county. We’re one of the top agricultural counties in the nation.”

District 1 Commissioner Joseph Vigliotti said the board’s decision is not a question of solar power itself, but instead where it is built. Vigliotti said it makes sense to place solar panels on residential rooftops, and on land zoned for industrial use.

“But when it comes to altering the agricultural zones of our county, we’re not just talking about changing the use of the land,” he said. “We’re talking about changing the nature of the county. To be sure we’re not talking about stopping some long established centuries-old practice in solar development, but rather protecting one in agricultural.”

District 2 Commissioner Ken Kiler said, though solar power is important to the county, he was opposed to facilities being located on land zoned for agricultural when it was approved in 2021.

“I’d feel differently about it, if this rule were 40 or 50 years old,” he said. “I just thought it was inappropriate, and yes that was my opinion then, and no one has convinced me otherwise.”

Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein, who represents District 5, voted with his colleagues Thursday, even though he was the lone dissenting vote at the May 18 meeting when commissioners voted 4-1 to eliminate community solar projects on agricultural land.

Rothstein, who was also part of the Board of Commissioners that approved community solar on farmland, said he was allowed to change his mind.

“We’re sending a very strong message that we’re very proud be an agricultural community,” he said. “This lays in our hands, both the responsibility and the authority.”

The final vote drew applause from the residents who came to Thursday’s meeting to offer their final comments.

Mark Hamilton of Westminster thanked the commissioners for holding several public hearings, and allowing those in opposition to speak out.

Hamilton said the amendment to the county’s solar code that allowed solar energy farms on agriculture, negatively impacted residents.

“I’m sure you remember me personally addressing my comments and concerns repeatedly at all these meetings, how the amendment was hurriedly passed through and approved in May of 2021,” he said.

For months, commissioners have heard from residents who don’t want them near their homes. Many residents have said they should instead be built on land zoned for industrial use.

So, on March 9, the commissioners unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on reviewing, processing and permitting community solar facilities on property zoned for agriculture. Then, on March 23, commissioners said they would scrap the text amendment and “start from scratch,” directing staff to form the work group.

Chris Heyn, the director of the county’s Department of Land & Resource Management, said there are seven proposals for community solar farms that are in development review. None of them have been approved, nor will they now that commissioners have made their final decision.

For those projects to move forward, the land on which developers want to place solar panels would need to be rezoned industrial.