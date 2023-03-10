Carroll commissioners enact a six-month moratorium on solar facilities in order to update county code

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to enact a six-month moratorium on reviewing, processing and permitting community solar facilities on county-owned property zoned for agriculture.

A sign protesting solar farms is located at the corner of Fannie Dorsey Road and Shenandoah Drive. These signs are visible all around the site and in the neighborhoods surrounding the community solar project proposed on Fannie Dorsey Road in Sykesville called “Chaberton Solar Sunshine.” (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

In 2021, the previous board of commissioners adopted a Community Solar Zoning Text Amendment to the county’s solar code that allowed solar energy farms on certain portions of land zoned agricultural. According to the current code, the solar panels can only be placed on 20 acres of those parcels. After the community solar panels are constructed, the remaining property goes into a permanent conservation district to prevent expansion of the solar facility.

In January, after hearing concerns about the code update from residents who live near the proposed solar farms, the new board, which consists of four new commissioners, asked staff to draft a proposed ordinance that would halt processing and permitting of these solar facilities for six months, so officials can decide what in the code needs to be changed.

Since then, commissioners have held several public meetings during which many concerned residents spoke out for and against the moratorium.

There are currently seven solar projects planned on county land, but none have been constructed.

Christopher Heyn, the county’s director of the Department of Land and Resource Management, said he will discuss with commissioners on March 16 potential changes to the county code on community solar facilities. These proposals must then go to the county’s Planning & Zoning Commission for review and any further recommendations.

Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein, who represents District 5, directed county staff to develop a task force to ensure appropriate input is heard when changes to the code are made.

Site of the community solar project proposed on Fannie Dorsey Road in Sykesville called “Chaberton Solar Sunshine.” Viewed from Shenandoah Drive (left), Jasana Court (lower-right), Fannie Dorsey Road (center). (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Before the vote, District 2 Commissioner Ken Kiler said he thought a six-month moratorium was reasonable, to allow county officials to review and update the code as needed.

“I think we need to make sure we do all we can to make it shorter than that,” Kiler said. ”I think if we say six months, it doesn’t mean it’s going to take, to the day, six months.”

District 4 Commissioner Michael Guerin agreed with Kiler.

“Six months, I think, is an adequate amount of time. It doesn’t mean we have to spend all that time,” he said. “But I do agree with the fact that we’re going to have to address this. We can’t just sit on it. We just can’t wait until the last minute.”

Rothstein said he was in favor of adopting a six-month moratorium, even though he was a member of the previous Board of County Commissioners that adopted the Community Solar Zoning Text Amendment.

“I’m going to be in favor of putting more time, because of the high interest the community has in putting more time into this, to getting it right,” he said. “I was a part of the decision to allow the solar.”

District 1 Commissioner Joseph Vigliotti read from a lengthy prepared statement during the meeting and said though he believes in a farmer’s property rights, solar facilities will drastically change the landscape of the county.

Vigliotti listed many concerns he has with the county’s current solar code, such as how solar facilities will impact water quality, screening or buffers around facilities, the density of solar panels, and how many solar farms are allowed in the county.

Vigliotti said that since solar was new to the county, it would be in the best interest of the county to do it right.

“It isn’t a question of solar, but where and how it goes,” he said. “So, I will cast my vote for the moratorium, with the promise for a better path forward.”