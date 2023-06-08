Carroll County commissioners will hold a public hearing on community solar projects on farmland

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Residents will have the opportunity to tell the Board of Carroll County Commissioners whether they agree with its recommendation to no longer allow community solar panel projects on county farmland.

The commissioners voted at their meeting Thursday to schedule a public hearing, though they did not set a date.

On May 18, commissioners voted 4-1 to eliminate community solar projects on agricultural land. Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein was the lone dissenting vote.

Rothstein expressed frustration that his colleagues’ minds were made up before the meeting and that there was little discussion on the issue before the vote.

Each commissioner issued a statement on the plan before county staff presented a 25-page report. The study was developed by a six-member Community Solar in Agricultural Zone Work Group that has been meeting since April to develop a new community solar ordinance for the county.

Commissioner statements at the May meeting indicated that, though they support solar projects, they do not believe they should be allowed on property zoned for agriculture.

At the same meeting, District 4 Commissioner Michael Guerin made the motion to recommend to the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission that community solar energy generating systems in agricultural zones be eliminated from the Carroll County Code.

On Thursday, Guerin proposed holding a public hearing as required when making a change to the county code.

Commissioners made no comment but voted to schedule a public hearing on the subject.

In 2021, commissioners adopted a Community Solar Zoning Text Amendment to the county’s solar code that allowed solar energy farms on a portion of land zoned for agriculture. According to current code, solar panels can only be placed on 20 acres of those parcels. After the solar panels are constructed, the remaining property goes into a permanent conservation district to prevent expansion of the solar facility.

But as more large-scale solar farms have been proposed in the county, commissioners have heard from residents who don’t want them near their homes. Many residents have said they should instead be built on land zoned for industrial purposes.

Commissioners said they heard from many residents opposed to solar projects on farmland while running for office in the 2022 election.

So, on March 9, the commissioners unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on reviewing, processing and permitting community solar facilities on property zoned for agriculture. Then, on March 23, commissioners said they would scrap the text amendment and “start from scratch,” directing staff to form the work group.

The county’s Department of Land & Resource Management has said there are 10 planned solar farms in development review. Four of those are on industrial property.

There are about 22,000 acres in the county that are eligible for solar panels, including farmland, but that does not mean all the land would be suitable. An electric grid connection would have to be close by for solar to be feasible.