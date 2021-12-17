Carroll County sheriff to purchase 3D scanner for advanced crime scene investigation

Carroll County commissioners approved several requests from the county’s sheriff’s office Thursday, including the purchase of a new 3D scanner that the sheriff called “next-level technology” for the county’s crime scene investigation unit.
“I believe we’d be one of a handful of agencies that would have a system like this throughout the state,” Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said. “Scanning a room can take up to hour to an hour and a half” with current technology, but with the capability of this new system, the job can be completed in three to four minutes.
The sheriff said the new 3D scanner will be similar to “going from listening to music on an eight-track to streaming it.” The image provided by the scanner is more accurate and also takes less time and effort to create than the current system, he added.
The sheriff’s office crime scene unit currently employs an optical surveying instrument that uses electronics to calculate angles and distances. The new 3D scanner will have the ability to spin on a tripod and send out laser signals to create a topographical image of any space, allowing users to look under objects, manipulate the space or get perfect measurements.
The 3D scanner, which will be acquired from Transcon CSI for a total cost of $179,585.07, will be paid for via federal funding from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The purchase includes equipment, software, an extended warranty and related accessories.
Vicky McDonold, director of the Administrative Services Bureau at the sheriff’s office, said the contract would cover expenses for five years, such as software, user licenses, training and warranties.
“This [equipment] is absolutely standard in crime scene investigative work,” DeWees said. "My investigators are extraordinarily excited for this.”
Earlier during their Thursday meeting, county commissioners also approved the sheriff’s office request to accept a fiscal 2022 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant of $93,315. The Sheriff’s Office intends to use the funds for its Wellness for Life initiative.
According to the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services, the grant was awarded from among more than $4.6 million in grant funds available for fiscal 2022. The funds are set aside for organizations and law enforcement agencies to strengthen public safety while also promoting initiatives such as officer wellness.
The grant will fund the salary and benefits of one part-time wellness coordinator, office equipment for the new position, updates and improvements to the office’s mobile wellness app and funding for wellness experts.
Commissioner Dennis Frazier, a Republican representing Westminster City and surrounding areas, asked if the county could count on receiving grant funding from this program every year.
“We don’t know if it’ll be ongoing but, ultimately, I think the next board is going to have to struggle with how to fund mental health and physical health evaluations,” DeWees replied.