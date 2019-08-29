Carroll commissioners settle lawsuit over prayer in meetings, despite citizens’ urging to keep fighting

Not willing to risk more taxpayer dollars, Carroll County’s Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Thursday to settle a lawsuit to not lead prayers in their meetings, after numerous citizens told them doing so would cost them their First Amendment rights and the respect of Republican voters.
In Hake v. Carroll County, two residents in 2013 sued the county in the U.S. District Court of Maryland in Baltimore because they believe sectarian prayers at the start of commissioners’ meetings to be unconstitutional, according to Carroll County Times archives. The suit was filed against the 59th Board of Commissioners, which consisted of Haven Shoemaker, Richard Rothschild, Robin Frazier, David Roush and Doug Howard, county attorney Tim Burke said.
In settling the suit, the commissioners agreed not to have commissioner-led prayers at all future meetings.
The $125,000 will be rewarded to the primary party in the case, the American Humanist Association, which “advocates progressive values and equality for humanists, atheists, freethinkers, and the non-religious,” according to its website. There was no mention at the meeting of the two original plaintiffs.
Burke said the 59th board adopted governing principles that, for the first time, stated each meeting would begin with a prayer led by one of the commissioners on a rotating basis. That action led to the lawsuit, he said.
The current board of commissioners takes a moment of silence at the start of its meetings.
“For me, it comes down to the responsibility we have to all the citizens of Carroll, and what we didn’t hear hear today is the myriad of emails we got from other folks in our county who are very much challenged by the fact that we do have the real good possibility of spending upwards of three-quarter to half-a-million dollars to pursue this,” Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, said in the meeting.
The case was put on hold for years, pending the resolution of a similar case in North Carolina, also in the Fourth Circuit Court, according to Burke. In Lund v. Rowan County, North Carolina, the plaintiffs demanded the Rowan County Board of Commissioners cease opening government meetings with prayers, and the Fourth Circuit struck down the prayer practice as unconstitutional, according to the American Civil Liberties Union website. Burke said the decision was reached just last year.
Fourteen citizens used Thursday’s public comment period to voice their opposition to the settlement. Many cited religious freedom and freedom of speech as reasons to push forward with the case, and several suggested the commissioners take it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Before the commissioners voted, Burke said he believes Carroll would likely lose the case in U.S. District Court and Fourth Circuit Court, due to the precedent set by the Rowan County case, which the Supreme Court did not take on. He also said the Supreme Court typically takes on a fraction of the cases petitioned to it each year.
If the commissioners chose to go forward with the case in the Fourth Circuit, lost that case, and the Supreme Court did not take the case, Carroll would have to pay the costs of the plaintiffs’ attorney fees, according to Burke. Rowan County was on the hook for $285,000, Burke said.
Although the commissioners said they believe in the right to prayer, they concluded that it would not be worth the financial risk to move forward.
“The odds are not in our favor,” Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, said in the meeting.
“This is a major gamble of taxpayers’ dollars,” Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2, said in the meeting.
This story will be updated.