New law would fine Carroll homeowners or businesses that make too many ‘nuisance’ police calls

Carroll County officials are considering enacting a new law that aims to lower the number of “nuisance” calls to police that they say usually result in no criminal prosecution and drain police resources.

Carroll County Attorney Tim Burke gave an example of two stores in Eldersburg — which he did not name — that generated 54% of calls to police for nuisance-related activities in 2022.

“We’re trying to get businesses to clean up their act and adopt some reasonable security measures to prevent this nuisance activity occurring on their premises,” Burke said. “As it stands now, it appears it’s almost like a security service for a couple of establishments at the taxpayers’ expense.”

Examples of nuisance calls are for reports of excessive drinking of alcohol, disturbing the peace, theft, excessive noise, prostitution, drug activities and indecent exposure.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously voted at a Thursday meeting to hold a public hearing on the new ordinance, to allow homeowners and business owners to comment on the proposal. A date for the public hearing has not been set.

“After conversations with the sheriff and the State’s Attorney’s Office it became apparent that there are a couple of institutions in the county and a couple of residences that are constantly calling for law enforcement assistance to situations involving nuisance activity,” Burke said.

Burke said the calls put a drain on police resources, with officers busy writing reports and conducting an investigation for the same offenses at the same homes or businesses repeatedly. The purpose of the proposed Public Safety Call Ordinance would be to reduce the number of repeated calls to the same commercial and residential properties.

Burke said these activities are rarely prosecuted and property owners typically do not press charges.

“It really just involves a visit by the law enforcement officer, and a report is made ... and it ends right there,” he said. “Without prosecution these things are going to continue and continue and continue. We want to give the properties an incentive to clean up their act.”

The ordinance proposes that the first call to police would result in a warning to the owner of a business or home. After a business has made five calls to police in a calendar year, the owner would be warned that they are getting close to being placed on probationary status.

Single-family homes get three such calls to police before a warning; multi-family homes get six calls before the same warning.

“They are going to warn you that you’re halfway there to getting put on probationary status, which is where the rubber meets the road,” Burke said.

Once on probationary status, the owner of a business is allowed to make only 10 calls per year to police for nuisance calls, single-family homes could make five calls, and multi-family homes would get 12, before incurring fines.

The first call over the limit would result in a $500 fine. Two calls over is a $750 fine, and a third call to police would result in a $1,000 fine.

These are civil penalties or citations that can be appealed in Carroll County District Court.

Calls for incidents that affect the personal safety of the owner, or for mental health or medical emergencies and domestic violence calls are exempted.

Michael Stewart, special counsel with the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, said if the fines are not paid a lien could be placed on the property.

“I don’t think owners of the property would be too happy with that,” Stewart said. “So, there’s a way to do this. At the very least, it highlights the problem.”

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said the goal is to work with homeowners and business owners to address the problem.

“And, making sure that we are not constantly responding to these establishments, and they’re indifferent to the fact that we’re responding and they don’t care,” he said. “Work with us and we’ll work with you, and as long as that takes place, we’ll be fine.”

District 2 Commissioners’ Vice President Ken Kiler said the ordinance is not intended for law enforcement to raise money or serve more citations.

“It’s to change behavior, and the hope is to minimize the problems,” Kiler said. “This is a potential tool, that you don’t have now, that would address this problem. This is a tool you need.”