Closure of Babylon Road bridge to get public hearing at Carroll commissioners meeting Thursday

Among the agenda items for the Carroll County commissioners’ weekly meeting Thursday is a public hearing on the suggested closure of the bridge at Babylon Road.

County officials have been discussing replacing the Babylon Road bridge with a new structure for several years. The bridge crosses over Silver Run in northwestern Carroll County. County staff began design work for the proposed bridge replacement in 2016, and construction had been planned for fall 2019, with state grant funds largely paying for the work.

Last month, staff from the Department of Public Works’ engineering bureau told commissioners that replacement costs had increased significantly from the original budgeted amount and as a result, staff recommended that the bridge not be replaced. They also recommended closing the road once “the structure is no longer serviceable.”

The bridge is currently rated in “fair condition,” according to county documents. Commissioners voted in October to hold a public hearing on the proposed road closure. Following the public hearing Thursday morning, commissioners will vote on whether to close Babylon Road.

Also on the commissioners’ agenda is approval of a $45,000 contract with Kimberly A. Miller & Associates to provide psychological services to the county sheriff’s office. The funding, which is covered by grants, has already been approved by the county’s budget office, according to county briefing documents.

The firm has been providing mental health services and wellness support strategies for the sheriff’s office “for multiple years,” according to the county.

Commissioners are also set to discuss a request from the sheriff’s office to award a $109,000 contract to Genesis Treatment Services in Westminster, for assessments, treatment, counseling and medications related to opioid use by inmates housed at the Carroll County Detention Center.

Under Maryland law, local detention centers must provide drug treatment services, and medication to assist treatment to the individuals they have in custody.

“The Detention Center is required to conduct assessments and provide various treatments, counseling, medications, etc. related to the treatment of opioid use disorders according to Maryland legislation,” a a county briefing paper states. “This vendor is one of several that the Sheriff’s Office partners with to provide all of the services required for the program.”

Other requests the commissioners are scheduled to consider Thursday include:

Approval of $42,580 in funding for removal and installation of two condensers and two air handler units at the detention center.

Approval of a $49,612 contract for the purchase of a replacement recycle pump for the Freedom District Water Treatment Plant to Motor Technology, Inc., in York, Pennsylvania.

Approval of a $795,530.37 contract for engineering services for improvements to the Hampstead Wastewater Treatment Plant to Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Inc., of Hunt Valley.

The commissioners meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., in Room 311 in the County Office Building, 225 N. Center St., in Westminster. The meeting will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/@CarrollCountyGov.

Anyone can make public comment at the meeting, in person or online. Those wishing to attend online should call 872-240-3212 and enter access code 317-923-893 to join the meeting.