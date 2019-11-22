Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, asked how CCPS would ensure staff across the district are trained, so there is not a large of amount of trained staff in a few schools and no trained staff in others. Gomes replied they want to offer the training at every school and ensure all nurses know how to use Naloxone. Streaker added that if 200 people showed up for training at one school, CCPS would look for ways to train more people at other schools, too.