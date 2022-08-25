Pavilion roof work approved for Carroll County Sports Complex; commissioners also OK new vehicle purchases

On Thursday, the Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously approved more than $400,000 in spending on a series of contracts aimed at improving county properties and for the purchase of vehicles for various government departments.

All funding was already in the county’s fiscal 2023 operating budget and no additional money was needed.

Advertisement

Commissioners approved a $29,809 contract with Deluca Companies for roof replacement work at four pavilions at the Carroll County Sports Complex in Westminster.

The sports complex is located on Littlestown Pike and has five ball diamonds, two multipurpose fields, meeting rooms, a walking trail and pavilions. Numerous adult and youth recreational sports leagues play baseball, softball, soccer, basketball and other sports at the complex.

Advertisement

Jeff Degitz, director of the Department of Recreation and Parks, explained to commissioners that the proposed work at the Carroll County Sports Complex will be to replace shingled roofs at two large group pavilions and at two small single-table pavilions with metal roofs. Degitz said the pavilions were built in the 1990s and are in need of repair.

Commissioners expressed their enthusiasm for the work and unanimously approved the contract.

Department of Public Works requests new vehicles

The Department of Public Works requested the purchase of a 2022 Ford F-550 truck that will be used as the primary snow removal vehicle at the county’s airport. The truck, which will be outfitted with a front snow plow and a rear salting system for winter weather cleanup, will cost just over $120,000, according to Reid Oliver, who is in charge of fleet management.

Oliver said the new truck would replace an older vehicle that had rusted. One benefit of the new truck is that it is smaller that the one currently used and does not require a driver who has a commercial drivers license.

Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. >

In addition, Oliver presented information on the purchase of a John Deere 6110M Cab Tractor and a 2022 Alamo Machete 25-X attachment boom mower for the Bureau of Roads. The tractor can trim tree lines and reach around and over guardrails to perform mowing services, according to Oliver, as well as assist in roadside maintenance. It will be the second tractor with a mower in the fleet for the Bureau of Roads, Oliver said.

Commissioners approved the tractor purchase at a cost of just over $109,000 and the boom mower cost $88,109.

Finally, commissioners also unanimously approved a $39,557 purchase of a Scorpion II towable attenuator fromJ-Tech. The equipment is mounted to a vehicle protects work crews and drivers who are passing through road work zones by closing off the driving lane and displaying a large flashing arrow for motorists to follow.

Advertisement

The new attenuator will replace one that has been used in the department for more than 25 years, according to staff.

Commission President Ed Rothstein, a Republican who represents District 5, applauded county staff for keeping vehicles and equipment running for long periods of time.

“I appreciate the care and maintenance for the equipment that we have,” Rothstein said. “It’s impressive.”