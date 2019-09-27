Carroll County splits from joint Monocacy River board with Frederick County, forms its own

The 10-member joint advisory board consisted of five citizens from each county, appointed by elected officials, and was formed in response to the Monocacy River being designated as a state scenic river in 1974, according to the board’s page on the Carroll County government website. In 1990, the citizens on the advisory board formed a plan to protect the river, which runs through Frederick County not far from western Carroll County, and provide guidance to local government and land owners regarding the management of the river and its resources, according to Tom Devilbiss, Carroll director of land and resource management.