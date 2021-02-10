Carroll County commissioners discuss Bureau of Housing changes, approve application for firefighters grant

Danielle Yates, chief of the Carroll County Bureau of Housing discussed with the Board of Commissioners seven recommended changes during the Feb. 4 meeting. Those changes including implementing streamlined recertification for families with fixed incomes over a three-year period rather than annually, fixed income sources including social security payments, pensions, annuity and retirement plan. This would affect 150 of the families the bureau works with, 99% of whom are adults over 62 according to Yates. The process will allow the bureau to continue to work with the numbers of tenants they are assisting without adding additional staff.