Carroll commissioners’ agenda includes sale of $30 million in public bonds for construction projects

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners are scheduled to meet to discuss and vote on county business Thursday, and have a variety of items on the agenda, including permission for a $30 million public bond sale next month.

County Comptroller Jennifer D. Hobbs will come before the board to request approval for the public bond sale to fund previously approved construction projects, including $25.75 million in public school construction work that was authorized from 2020 through 2024, as well as $2.4 million for the Charles Carroll Community Center gymnasium, and $1.85 million for conservation and water resources projects throughout the county.

The schools list includes more than $13.1 million for East Middle School replacement in Westminster; more than $9.3 million for Career & Technology Center replacement; and nearly $2.5 million for HVAC replacement at Spring Garden Elementary School in Hampstead. Other school projects on the list include HVAC and window replacements at Winfield Elementary in Westminster, window replacements at South Carroll and Westminster high schools, and HVAC work or replacement at Oklahoma Road Middle in Sykesville, Mount Airy Middle, and Carroll Springs School, a school for students who need special education and related services in Westminster.

According to the meeting agenda, about $29.1 million of the bond issue represents reimbursement for funds already spent on the above projects that are at or near completion.

The bond sale will be advertised on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 with an online competitive sale scheduled for Nov. 16 and settlement scheduled for Nov. 30. Hobbs is scheduled to attend Thursday’s meeting, along with a representative from McKennon Shelton & Henn, LLP, the county’s bond counsel, who will present the proposed bond authorizing resolution and answer any questions.

Commissioners will also consider a request from Douglas Brown, deputy director of the Department of Public Works, and Christopher S. Letnaunchyn, chief of the Bureau of Engineering, for a public hearing on the pending closure of Babylon Road. The county’s engineering department previously began design work for a bridge replacement on Babylon Road, but “due to unforeseen site conditions,” according to the meeting agenda, replacement costs have increased significantly from the original budgeted amount. As a result, staff is recommending that the bridge not be replaced and the road remain open “until such time as the structure is no longer serviceable.”

Also, during the meeting, a briefing on the status of planning and design for runway safety enhancements at the Carroll County Regional Airport in Westminster will be presented by Brown, Letnaunchyn, and Bryan Bokey, director of the Department of Public Works.

The first phase of construction includes relocation of Meadow Branch Road, and closure of a portion of Pinch Valley Road across airport property, with cul-de-sacs to be installed at each end. The public works department will provide its initial traffic count analysis, requested by the commissioners, to understand current use before road closures. The department has also received two proposals to perform a full traffic study if the board decides to pursue studying alternate routes that will be affected by the permanent closure of Pinch Valley Road.

The group will also ask commissioners to approve the purchase of land and easements near the airport to support the runway safety improvement project. The department’s request is for $105,497 to purchase land and easements at or near 1470 Pinch Valley Road, in Westminster.

Other requests the commissioners will consider Thursday include:

Awarding a $237,144 contract for Westminster area sidewalk improvements to Pessoa Construction Company.

Awarding a $280,000 contract for construction services at the Union Mills Homestead grist mill to B.E. Hassett Millwrights, Inc.

Approval of nearly $70,000 to pay for major body work and mechanical repairs for a John Deere loader used by the Bureau of Roads Operations.

The commissioners meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., in Room 311 of the County Office Building, 225 N. Center St., in Westminster. The meeting will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/@CarrollCountyGov.

Anyone can make public comment at the meeting, in person or online. Those wishing to attend online should call 872-240-3212 and enter access code 317-923-893 to join the meeting.