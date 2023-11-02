Carroll commissioners’ agenda includes approval of new space for Board of Elections

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

During the Board of County Commissioners regular weekly meeting today, officials are scheduled to discuss creating new office and warehouse space for the Board of Elections at Airport Square, at the corner of Route 97 and Airport Drive in Westminster.

The Board of Elections has been housed at The Robert Moton Center at 300 S. Center St., in Westminster for the last 15 years.

The Department of Public Works started looking for new space in March, a county briefing paper states. The challenge was finding a space that could be used as an office and warehouse.

“They needed office space for 10 full-time and three to four part-time employees who work during an election year,” the briefing paper states. “In addition, the Board of Elections needs warehouse space for voting equipment, documents, election judge supplies, and storage of documents from past elections.”

State requirements also needed to be met including housing paper ballots and voting equipment.

“Lastly, the Board of Elections needed a space to train approximately 600 election judges and possibly be an early voting center,” the briefing paper states.

Officials anticipate that renovating the new space will take six to eight months.

“This will align with the completion of the presidential primary election in May 2024, and the Board of Elections could be moved in by the end of the summer,” the document states.

During today’s meeting commissioners are also set to discuss zoning changes to the county code that, if adopted, would state that a drug treatment facility is a licensed facility that specializes in the evaluation and treatment of drug addiction, alcoholism, and associated disorders. On June 29, commissioners held a work session on uses in agriculture and conservation districts, during which the definition of a drug treatment facility was discussed.

“This facility may provide residential treatment, partial hospital treatment or outpatient treatment services,” the proposed amendment to the county code states. “The facility may provide a treatment program for behavioral health services only if established and operated in accordance with applicable state laws for residential treatment programs.”

More proposed additions to the county code include a definition stating that a day care center does not include a drug treatment facility. Definitions for assisted-living facility and nursing home would include drug treatment facilities, which is required by federal law, according to a county briefing paper.

Commissioners can either adopt the changes recommended by the county’s Planning Commission, reject the changes, modify the amendments, or table the issue.

Other requests the commissioners are scheduled to consider include:

Awarding the purchase of a mobile stage for the Carroll County Farm Museum to Stageline in the amount of $112,810. The mobile stage will be used for various events at the museum to increase attendance by offering entertainment opportunities to the local community, while potentially drawing in others from surrounding counties.

Awarding a contract to Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland for the purchase of frozen meals that will be delivered to seniors, age 60 and over, who are homebound and unable to cook and shop for themselves. The meals will be delivered to clients at least three days a week, at a cost of $10.28 per meal.

Awarding a contract to Watson Hall Partners, LLC, Business Food Solutions of Baltimore, to provide lunches for senior centers in Carroll County. The county’s Bureau of Aging & Disabilities requires one meal be provided per day, five days a week. The price of the lunches ranges from $6.09 to $7.79.

The commissioners meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., in Room 311 of the County Office Building, 225 N. Center St., in Westminster. The meeting is livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/@CarrollCountyGov.

Anyone can make public comment at the meeting, in person or online. Those wishing to attend online should call 872-240-3212 and enter access code 317-923-893 to join the meeting.