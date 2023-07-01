Carroll officials agree to increase Johns Hopkins contract for EMS medical director

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Carroll County commissioners agreed to renew the county’s annual contract with the Johns Hopkins Department of Emergency Medicine and increase the amount it pays from $52,000 this fiscal year to $96,000 in fiscal 2024, which begins July 1.

Last July, commissioners approved a contract with Johns Hopkins for $52,000 annually to support an operational medical director position in the county’s new Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The medical director is required by state law.

Last year’s contract covered about five hours of work from the medical director per week, according to Michael Robinson Sr., the chief and director of the county’s Department of Fire and EMS, but the director almost always worked more hours than that.

The new contract will cover “roughly 500 hours annually,” Robinson said, but “we’ll probably end up getting more hours.”

“We’re operating with 15 medic units ... and generating close to 22,000 calls [annually],” Robinson said. “It’s a lot of work, and the physician has to be an integral part of that.”

Dr. Stephanie Kemp, an instructor with the Johns Hopkins Department of Emergency Medicine’s Division of Special Operations Program, currently serves as Carroll’s operational medical director. She is not a county employee.

Robinson said that Johns Hopkins “interpreted our contractual agreement and asked for additional funding from us based upon our documented use of Dr. Kemp.”

Robinson said in an email after the meeting that the additional funds would allow the county to access services provided by the John Hopkins Department of Emergency Medicine, “their expertise and international reputation and the availability of medical consultation, back-up coverage, clinical sites and other educational opportunities for our system.

“Given our level of activity this is absolutely a requirement for both our mission” and state requirements, he added.

“Dr. Kemp is eminently qualified,” Robinson said, and is responsible for the following in Carroll’s EMS department:

Conducting weekly quality assurance reviews of several hundred EMS response reports.

Reviewing and correcting medical practice issues, such as errors, omissions or inappropriate care.

Collaborating with fire and EMS workers at 14 fire stations.

Responding to emergency calls as requested.

Serving as the county’s representative at local, regional state meetings.

Authorizing and coordinating medical supplies and medications.

The medical director is also a member of the county’s Emergency Services Advisory Council and the department’s command staff, and attends regular staff meetings.

The county is required to have a medical director for its EMS department under the Code of Maryland Regulations.

“Without Dr. Kemp we can’t function in EMS,” Robinson said Thursday.

In October 2020, commissioners voted unanimously to create the county’s first combination fire and emergency medical services department. The new department is meant to bring together Carroll’s 14 community fire companies under a county-administered department with paid staff. County staff has been working to help the department become operational by hiring staff and purchasing equipment.