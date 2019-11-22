The Board of Carroll County Commissioners recently agreed to donate $4,100 toward a national Korean War veterans memorial in honor of the 10 county residents who died in that war.
The Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation seeks to build a wall inscribed with the names of more than 36,000 Americans killed in action during the war, according to a county news release. Maryland Association of Counties President Barry Glassman is pushing for Maryland to pay for its portion of the remembrance wall by having each county government contribute a dollar amount that represents the number of veterans from that county who died in the war.
Glassman appeared before the Carroll commissioners Nov. 14 to discuss the project. He said the wall would be built near the existing Korean War memorial in Washington, D.C., similar to the Vietnam War remembrance wall.
Commissioner Eric Bouchat, R-District 4, noted the Korean War is often called the “forgotten war,” though it should be remembered, he said.
Glassman, who is also Harford County executive, has been encouraging Maryland counties to donate to the project, and more than half have already contributed, he said.
“I got MaCo involved when I came in as president," Glassman said outside the meeting. “I’m close to some of the Korean War veterans in Harford County.”
The commissioners voted 5-0 to fund the project.
“Carroll County is proud to join other Maryland jurisdictions in support of this initiative to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Korean War," Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, said in the release.