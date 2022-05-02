Carroll County briefs | New truck purchased for use at county landfill; emergency pipe repair underway at courthouse

Carroll County officials were able to purchase a new truck last week for use at the county’s landfill despite chip shortages that have caused vehicle manufacturers to cut production.

At last week’s Board of Carroll County Commissioners meeting, the Bureau of Fleet Management/Warehouse Operations submitted a request to purchase a 2022 Ford F-250 Crew Cab 4x4 with an 8-foot bed from Apple Ford. The purchase price is $48,625.36; commissioners approved the request.

“I think we finally got lucky for once when it comes to vehicles,” said Reid Oliver, chief of fleet management. “There was an order placed by another municipality and they ended up canceling so we have the opportunity to pick up that order and purchase the vehicle. … Two things that make that exciting are we get to buy it at contract price, even though no one can order vehicles right now, and the vehicle already has a production date of May 9, so we can expect to have it by June.”

The truck will replace an older vehicle used by the Bureau of Solid Waste to transport staff at the landfill and haul parts or supplies to and from vendors. Rust has developed throughout the body of the truck, Oliver said, making it unfit for road use. The old truck will be sent to auction once the new vehicle arrives.

“Our only other option at the moment would be to shop around at local dealers and see what they have in stock and we’re looking at $60,000 for a truck,” Oliver said.

Due to an ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips, Ford has cut production of trucks and SUVs. The chip shortage dates to early 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused rolling shutdowns of vehicle assembly plants.

Pipe repairs approved for courthouse

Commissioners also approved a request Thursday from the Bureau of Facilities to use term contractor First Class Mechanical for emergency repairs to heating and cooling water pipes at the Courthouse Annex.

The work will cost $49,253, which includes all material, labor and equipment.

“The current lines are original to the building [and] have begun to leak in the underground pipe chase,” said Justin Megonnell, bureau chief of facilities.

First Class Mechanical will remove about 2,400 feet of 4-inch piping and install new Schedule 40 carbon steel piping with mega press fittings along with four new valves in the boiler room, Megonnell said.

All four new steel lines will be insulated with 1½ inches of fiberglass insulation. The project will begin May 9 and take a week to complete, he said.

“Our maintenance staff was doing building checks and caught this fairly early,” Megonnell said. “There was a lot of water in this underground pipe chase which we pumped out, cleaned out and then found the leaks.”

Since the heating line was damaged, the building will be without heat throughout the repair process.

“Luckily, the weather has been cooperating with us,” Megonnell said.