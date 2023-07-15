Carroll County commissioners discuss raising fees on new housing to pay for future school projects

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners discussed, but took no action on, raising the impact fee on new housing developments from zero to help pay for the building of new schools.

The impact fee amount would be charged to developers for each single-family home, town house and condominium they build.

“Carroll County has had a school impact fee for decades,” Ted Zaleski, director of the county’s Department of Management and Budget said at a commissioner’s meeting on Thursday. “But for the last decade or so we’ve had it set to zero dollars. We’re not actually charging impact fees, although it still exists in the county ordinance.”

Impact fees are one-time payments imposed by local governments on a property developer. The fee is meant to offset the financial impact a new housing development will have on public infrastructure, such as roads, parks, recreational facilities, water, sewage and schools.

“The reason that we have not been collecting any money is because the use of this impact fee is tied to the need for capacity, for a growing student enrollment,” Zaleski said. “We actually went through a number of years with declining student enrollment, and few years of stagnant enrollment. There was no prospect for us making use of this money.”

Typically impact fee money should be used within six years of being collected, Zaleski said.

“In what we’ve been planning for we’ve had no expectation that we would use the money in an appropriate way in six years,” he said. “If you collect it and can’t use it then you need to return it to whoever paid it. Rather than collect money, hold it, and then give it back to somebody, we didn’t see any reason to do that.”

But Zaleski said things are changing.

““The school system had an increase of about 700 students this year,” he said. “If you have growing enrollment you open the idea that there might be a point where impact fees will be needed and used in providing additional capacity. The story might be changing. Now is the time for us to discuss it.”

Meanwhile, commissioners and Zaleski discussed imposing a $6,000 impact fee on each single-family home built.

He used the example that if the county builds 300 new single-family homes a year, the $6,000 fee would generate $1.8 million annually, that would go toward the building of a new school. The impact fees would be less for town houses and condominiums.

The state also could contribute toward the funding of a new school.

Commissioners came to no consensus on the issue Thursday.

“I think it may be time to look at putting impact fees back in place,” Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein, who represents District 5 said. “It may be only $1.8 million, but at the end of the day with $6,000 per unit, I think it’s the right gesture. I’m more in favor of putting impact fees in place.

“The challenge is we need to do something,” Rothstein said. “We got to put a tool in place. I just don’t want to kick this can down the road. It’s time to do something.”

District 4 Commissioner Michael Guerin said the impact fee question is a challenge, because student enrollment changes each year.

“We don’t always know what these numbers are going to look like in the long run,” he said. “We think enrollment is going to go up, but these numbers are very hard to predict.”

District 2 Commissioner Ken Kiler said he was unsure if impact fees were needed at this time.

“Maybe it’s not quite time, but I think we need to alter the world that it soon may be,” he said. “I’m not sure.”

Kiler, who served as president of the Carroll County Board of Education before being elected to the Board of County Commissioners in November, said there are currently no plans to build any new schools in the county.

However, the new East Middle School in Westminster is on schedule to open this fall. The project cost $65.9 million. Construction began in the summer of 2021. The old building opened in 1936 and served as Westminster High School for about 35 years. It has been a middle school for nearly 50 years.

Meanwhile, District 3 Commissioner Tom Gordon III said the cost of impact fees will ultimately be passed from the developer to the homebuyer.

“I think we should take a look at all sides of this at this point,” Gordon said.

District 1 Commissioner Joseph Vigliotti said impact fees are better than raising property taxes to bring in extra money.

“If we are going to proceed with looking at reestablishing an impact fee, I want to make sure that we have specific reasons,” Vigliotti said. “Something physical, tangible. We need it for this expansion, we need it for this addition, we need it for this school. Impact fees [have] to go for certain things.”