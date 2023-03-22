Carroll County State’s Attorney grant request will aid participation in Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office intends to apply for state grant money to fund two new positions, a senior state’s attorney and a crime analyst.

Representatives from the state’s attorney’s office are set to ask county commissioners Thursday to approve submission of a fiscal 2024 Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network grant application in the amount of $424,838, which will fund the new positions as well as the office’s participation in the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network initiative.

The initiative is a criminal justice strategy coordinated at the local, state and federal levels targeting gangs, drugs, firearms and human trafficking.

“(The Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network) enhances coordination and collaboration among public safety partner agencies and provides a statewide crime-fighting strategy to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal networks through multiple criminal investigations and operations,” a briefing document for the Thursday meeting states.

The grant application includes requests for data-sharing, software, surveillance equipment, training and overtime funding for local law enforcement agencies, including Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and Westminster Police Department.

In total, $238,788 of the grant would pay salaries for the two new positions, $40,000 would cover overtime pay accrued by local law enforcement, and $146,050, would cover the costs of equipment, training and software.

Carroll County is one of 15 MCIN sites in the state. The site prioritizes the prosecution of criminal networks operating within the county, including drug trafficking organizations driving opioid overdoses.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners will meet in open session beginning at 9 a.m., Thursday, in Room 311 at the Carroll County Office Building, 225 N. Center St., Westminster. Public comment may be made in person or by phone at 872-240-3212 (access code 317-923-893).